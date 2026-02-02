Royal Exchange Plc has announced a major board shakeup, appointing Mr. Ikeme Osakwe as its new Group Chairman following the retirement of Mr. Kenny Ezenwani Odogwu.

The announcement was disclosed in a corporate notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on February 2, 2026.

Odogwu’s exit ends a remarkable 28-year tenure on the board and 18 years as Chairman, during which he oversaw Royal Exchange’s transformation into a diversified financial services group.

What the underwriter is saying:

According to the underwriter, the new Chairman, Mr. Ikeme Osakwe, brings decades of financial and governance experience to lead Royal Exchange’s next growth phase.

“We thank Mr. Odogwu for his immense contributions over nearly three decades and welcome Mr. Osakwe, whose expertise will guide us into our next chapter,” the company stated in the NGX filing. “Mr. Osakwe’s leadership will deepen governance, accelerate growth and support value creation for shareholders,” the statement added. “We are confident in the new board’s collective experience to sustain Royal Exchange’s legacy and expand its impact across sectors,” the company said.

The company emphasized its renewed focus on strategic leadership to drive expansion across its diversified portfolio.

Backstory

Royal Exchange is one of Nigeria’s oldest financial institutions with a legacy that spans over a century. Under Mr. Odogwu’s leadership, the company rebranded and evolved beyond its insurance roots.

The company transitioned from being a composite insurance provider to a holding company structure with investments in healthcare and financial services.

Governance and management reforms were introduced under Odogwu’s tenure, laying a foundation for long-term growth.

The group continues to play a significant role in shaping the Nigerian insurance market. The leadership transition marks a pivotal moment in the group’s effort to enhance its institutional capacity and market relevance.

More insights

Royal Exchange’s newly constituted board includes a diverse group of professionals with expertise across law, finance, public policy, and corporate governance.

Ms. Pamela Yough brings over 35 years of banking and investment experience, including leadership roles in Zenith Bank UK.

Mr. Afolabi Caxton-Martins is a corporate law expert and founding partner of Dentons ACAS-Law.

Mr. Ezekiel Onilude is a chartered accountant and finance professional with experience in audit, tax and advisory.

Chief Anthony Idigbe, SAN, is a seasoned legal expert with corporate governance and restructuring experience across industries.

Senator Sanusi Mohammed Daggash combines public policy experience with leadership in development planning and finance.

Mrs. Idu Okeahialam, the Group MD/CEO, brings over 15 years of experience across banking, oil & gas and financial services.

The depth of experience on the board signals Royal Exchange’s intent to strengthen oversight and expand operational capacity.

What you should know

The board transition comes months after Royal Exchange appointed Mrs. Idu Okeahialam as Group MD/CEO in May 2025.

Mr. Osakwe is an Oxford-trained chartered accountant with extensive public and private sector experience.

He sits on the boards of other leading firms, including Oando Plc.

Royal Exchange operates as a diversified holding group with interests in insurance, finance, and healthcare.

The new leadership is expected to drive value creation and long-term performance improvement.

With the transition now complete, Royal Exchange is poised to strengthen its market positioning under the guidance of a restructured board.