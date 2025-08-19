The presence of women in top executive positions within Nigeria’s corporate sector has steadily grown, with more female leaders now steering some of the country’s biggest companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

This list spotlights women leading some of the most asset-rich corporations in Nigeria, spanning banking, financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, and insurance.

Collectively, these female CEOs are responsible for managing assets valued at over N81 trillion.

Many of these female CEOs bring decades of experience across local and international institutions, combining strategic vision with proven track records in finance, operations, and innovation. Their rise to the helm of these companies signals a shift toward inclusivity and merit-based leadership in corporate governance.

Beyond their professional achievements, these executives also serve as role models for the next generation of women in business. Their positions reflect progress in gender representation at the highest levels of corporate Nigeria, while also highlighting the work that remains to achieve greater equity.

Here is a list of the top 15 female CEOs of companies listed on NGX by their total asset

Idu C. Okwuosa-Okeahialam was appointed the new Managing Director of Royal Exchange Plc on May 21, 2025, following the Board’s confirmation of her capacity to drive the company’s growth and long-term success. Royal Exchange recorded N45 million in revenue and N9.21 billion in total assets, with a market capitalization of N10 billion in 2024. Okeahialam has over 15 years of core experience across the oil and gas, banking, and financial services sectors. Her expertise spans funds management, compliance and risk administration, sales, client relationship management, and customer experience. She provides strategic leadership while steering Royal Exchange into new opportunities for expansion and innovation.

Okeahialam studied Philosophy and graduated from the University of Port Harcourt in 1991; she also holds an MBA from Suffolk University, Boston, USA (2004). She is a Certified Compliance and Ethics Professional (CCEP-I) with a strong track record in governance, compliance, and risk oversight.

Her career includes senior leadership roles in both local and international institutions. In Nigeria, she has served as Head of the Public Sector Group at Stanbic IBTC Bank, Chief Compliance Officer at Stanbic IBTC Pensions Limited, Chief Executive Officer at Oceanic Pension Fund Custodian, and Head of Operations at Diamond Pension Fund Custodian Limited. While in the United States, she worked at State Street Corporation and Brown Brothers Harriman in Boston, Massachusetts, holding roles in portfolio and risk administration, fund management, compliance, and corporate actions. A dynamic player in Nigeria’s pension industry, she was actively involved in shaping reforms as Head of Branding at the Pension Operators of Nigeria (PenOp), where she championed innovative initiatives and promoted the adoption of the Micro Pension Scheme. Beyond finance, Ms. Okwuosa-Okeahialam is a passionate social entrepreneur. She co-founded SFQ Ventures Limited (LasGidis Recyclers), a recycling enterprise focused on turning plastic waste into sustainable solutions for environmental pollution. She also co-founded Save Our Sons Foundation and No Boy Left Behind, initiatives dedicated to rehabilitating, training, and empowering young boys with the values and skills to thrive as responsible men in society. She is also an author of Beyond Me.