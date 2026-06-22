A young professional in Lagos can now buy a U.S.-listed exchange-traded fund before breakfast, fund a money market account at lunch and check her portfolio on the ride home. What was once the preserve of wealthy investors and financial insiders is increasingly available to anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection.

Technology and access exist, yet one critical piece is still missing.

Across Africa, millions of people are learning how to earn money digitally but far fewer are learning how to build wealth digitally and that distinction matters.

Digital wealth creation goes beyond side hustles, online gigs or generating income through technology. It is the disciplined, long-term process of using digital platforms to acquire assets, grow capital, and preserve value through sustained participation in capital markets. It means investing in stocks, bonds and mutual funds. It means building businesses that create equity. It means participating in capital markets and allowing compound growth to do what it does best: turn time into wealth.

The gap between earnings and wealth-building may be one of the most important economic challenges facing Africa’s young population.

Nigeria, for example, boasts one of the world’s youngest and most connected demographics. Its fintech sector has transformed payments, transfers and financial inclusion. Yet despite these advances, a culture of long-term investing remains underdeveloped.

In countries where wealth creation has become deeply embedded, from the United States to Singapore and South Korea, the pattern is remarkably consistent.

Financial literacy starts early and people understand concepts such as compounding, diversification and inflation. Investing is not viewed as a specialist activity but rather it is a normal part of adult life.

The supporting infrastructure is also strong. Reliable digital networks, trusted payment systems, investor protections and clear regulations give people confidence to commit their money for the long term.

Just as important, access is broad. Technology has dramatically lowered the barriers to entry. Individuals do not need large sums to begin investing. Small, consistent contributions can grow into meaningful portfolios over time.

Perhaps most importantly, these societies reward long-term thinking. Wealth is measured not by monthly earnings but by the assets accumulated across decades, investment portfolios, retirement accounts, businesses and property holdings.

These outcomes did not emerge by accident. They were built through policy, education and cultural reinforcement.

Nigeria can do the same, but first we must confront a difficult reality which is that our biggest challenge is not one of a lack of opportunity but one of a lack of investment culture.

Millions of Nigerians earn income through freelancing, content creation, e-commerce and digital services. Yet a significant portion of that income is not systematically converted into long-term investment assets.

Part of the reason is understandable as inflation remains stubbornly high and currency volatility creates uncertainty. These economic shocks have taught people to prioritize immediate security over long-term investment.

That’s why holding cash often feels safer than investing. But the problem with this is that cash quietly loses value. Over time, inflation erodes purchasing power and capital that is never invested rarely grows.

At the same time, low financial literacy creates fertile ground for fraudulent schemes. Promises of unrealistic returns continue to attract investors who have not been exposed to basic investment principles. When those schemes collapse, they do more than destroy savings, they deepen public mistrust in legitimate investment opportunities.

Another challenge is accessibility. The wealth-building conversation remains concentrated in major urban centres such as Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Yet the future of financial inclusion depends just as much on market traders in Kano, farmers in Benue and artisans in Nnewi as it does on professionals in corporate offices.

If wealth creation is to become a national culture, it must reach beyond the country’s commercial hubs.

Which brings me to the question of ‘What needs to change?’

First, financial education must be treated as economic infrastructure. Understanding budgeting, risk, compounding and investment products should be as fundamental as learning mathematics. Digital platforms, schools, community organisations and private institutions all have a role to play.

To close this gap, Nigeria’s next phase of fintech evolution must move beyond enabling transactions to enabling access to investment markets and wealth creation infrastructure. The country’s technology sector has successfully solved the challenge of moving money. The next challenge is helping people grow it.

That means creating intuitive, technology-driven platforms that allow individuals to start investing with modest amounts, while simplifying how they engage with risk, returns and long-term goals.

Third, wealth preservation deserves as much attention as wealth creation. Generating income is only the beginning. Without disciplined strategies to protect and grow capital, wealth can disappear as quickly as it is earned.

Finally, professional investment guidance must become more accessible. Financial markets are increasingly complex, and investors at every income level benefit from experienced advice. Good investment management helps people avoid two common mistakes: panic during downturns and overconfidence during booms.

At Anchoria Asset Management, we oversee more than ₦148 billion in assets while expanding access and participation in investment markets for retail, high-net-worth and institutional clients. But our mission extends beyond managing portfolios to enabling broader participation in investment opportunities.

We believe one of the most important contributions financial institutions can make is helping Nigerians rethink their relationship with wealth itself. Through mutual funds, fixed-income products and active portfolio management, supported by user-friendly, technology-enabled investment platforms, our goal is to make long-term investing accessible and easier to engage with for both new and experienced investors.

Africa’s digital economy is creating unprecedented levels of talent, innovation and income. The question now is whether this economic energy will be consumed in the present or invested in the future.

The tools are already available, the technology is here and the capital is being created. What remains is a cultural shift from earning to building, from spending to investing, and from measuring success in months to measuring it in decades. This may prove to be Africa’s most important wealth creation opportunity yet.