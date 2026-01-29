Geregu Power Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Sean Manley as its Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective February 2, 2026, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.

In a notice to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the power generation company said the appointment is subject to the approval of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and ratification by shareholders at the company’s next general meeting.

Mr. Manley’s appointment comes as Geregu Power continues to strengthen its operational capacity and long-term growth strategy after core ownership changes late December 2025.

The board expressed confidence that his extensive technical, operational, and leadership experience will support the company’s strategic objectives during the transition period.

About Sean Manley

Mr. Sean Manley is a seasoned power-sector professional with over 30 years of experience across sales, business development, project execution, supply chain management, and OEM-led delivery within the global power industry.

His career spans complex energy projects across developing and emerging markets, giving him deep insight into operating in challenging environments.

A significant portion of Mr. Manley’s career was spent at Siemens, where he developed strong technical and operational expertise in thermal power generation.

His responsibilities covered plant construction, commissioning, major overhauls, and long-term operations and maintenance support, positioning him as a hands-on leader with end-to-end project delivery experience.

He is widely regarded as a practical problem-solver, with a track record of executing large-scale infrastructure projects under demanding conditions while maintaining operational efficiency and reliability.

Professional experience and expertise

Mr. Manley’s experience extends to the management of multi-million-dollar business units, overseeing complex supply chains, and leading cross-functional teams to deliver critical power infrastructure.

His background includes extensive work in logistics and procurement analysis, both of which are essential to the successful delivery and sustainability of power projects.

In addition, he brings strong capabilities in client and stakeholder relationship management, business and market development, and strategic planning.

His career has involved close engagement with regulators, project partners, and host communities across multiple jurisdictions.

His broad international exposure has also equipped him with strong intercultural skills, enabling him to lead diverse teams and manage projects across different regulatory and operating environments.

The board of Geregu Power Plc stated that “Mr. Manley’s leadership depth and industry experience are expected to add significant value to the company as it consolidates its operational base and advances its long-term growth plans.”

According to the company, “his appointment aligns with Geregu Power’s focus on operational excellence, reliability, and disciplined execution in Nigeria’s evolving power sector,” the Board stated.

What to know about Geregu Power Plc

Geregu Power recently announced new owners after MA’AM Energy Limited acquired a 95% equity stake in Amperion, becoming its new controlling shareholder, according to a regulatory filing with the NGX late December 2025.

As a result, the effective control previously held by Calvados Global Services Limited and billionaire investor Femi Otedola was transferred to MA’AM Energy. Otedola served as Geregu’s chairman until his resignation after the transaction.

Geregu Power Plc is one of Nigeria’s leading power generation companies, operating a major thermal power plant that plays a critical role in the national electricity grid.

The company is listed on the Nigerian Exchange and is regulated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission.

As the company navigates a dynamic power market environment, the appointment of an experienced interim CEO underscores its commitment to maintaining operational stability while positioning for sustained growth and value creation for shareholders.