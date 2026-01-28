The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has increased the pump price of petrol to N839 per litre in Abuja.

Nairametrics observed on Wednesday that the NNPC Ltd effected the price adjustment across its retail outlets in the Federal Capital Territory.

Also, NNPC increased the price of the product by N50 from N785 per litre to N835 in Lagos.

The increase comes amid recent pricing changes by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery, signalling a fresh shift in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market.

The latest adjustment reflects a N20 increase from the previous price of N815 per litre in Abuja.

It also aligns with revised pump prices at retail outlets linked to Dangote Refinery’s distribution network, following an increase in the refinery’s ex-gantry price earlier in the week.

What the data is saying

The latest pricing data shows a clear upward adjustment in petrol prices within Abuja following changes at the refinery level.

The adjustment by NNPC appears to track upstream cost movements that have filtered through the supply chain.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery raised the ex-gantry price of petrol to N799 per litre from N699 per litre.

MRS retail outlets are now selling petrol at N839 per litre, up from the previous N739 per litre.

The alignment of retail prices across NNPC and Dangote-linked outlets suggests that refinery-level pricing continues to exert significant influence on pump prices in the downstream market.

Get up to speed

Dangote Petroleum Refinery recently raised the gantry price of petrol from N699 per litre to N799 per litre.

The refinery announced the price increase in a statement issued on Monday evening, marking a major post-festive pricing adjustment.

According to the refinery, the latest change followed the conclusion of the festive season, during which it deliberately absorbed higher operational and logistics costs.

The decision to hold prices during that period was aimed at easing financial pressure on Nigerian households before reverting to market-aligned pricing.

Nairametrics reports that oil marketers have pushed back against claims that some retail petroleum outlets were selling fuel below the N739 per litre price at Dangote Refinery–designated filling stations.

The marketers attributed such reports to speculation rather than verified market activity.

The refinery’s pricing decisions have remained closely watched since it began supplying petrol to the domestic market, given its scale and potential to reshape fuel distribution dynamics in Nigeria.

What you should know