Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the minimum order for petrol from 500,000 litres to 250,000 litres, allowing more marketers to purchase directly from the refinery.

The gantry price remains N699 per litre, following a recent N129 reduction from N828 per litre in December 2025.

The disclosure was made via the company’s official X account on Saturday.

What Dangote Refinery is saying

According to a post on the Dangote Refinery X account, both existing and new customers can now access a 10-day credit facility, backed by a bank guarantee, when purchasing the smaller volume.

“Petrol Minimum Order Quantity

“BEFORE 500,000 Litres

“NOW 250,000 Litres

“Gantry Price: N699/litre,” the post read in part.

The company also highlighted that volume-based discounts will continue to apply for buyers acquiring larger quantities and added that free delivery to petrol stations is expected to commence soon.

What it means

The reduction in minimum order makes it easier for smaller and mid-sized marketers to purchase petrol without meeting the previous 500,000-litre threshold.

Industry observers note that the move reflects Dangote Refinery’s ongoing efforts to expand nationwide distribution and streamline access for individual marketers, moving away from the former coordinated bulk-purchasing model.

The lower gantry price is expected to lead to reduced retail fuel prices in several states, particularly in the North and South-East, where logistics costs often increase during holidays.

In Lagos, for example, petrol prices have recently fallen to between N730 and N740 per litre, down from around N900 a week earlier.

Background

The N699 gantry price, introduced earlier in December, came as part of measures to reduce transportation costs ahead of the peak holiday travel period, when millions of Nigerians travel across states.

Industry insiders have said that the refinery’s successive price adjustments this year, culminating in the current cut, signal the end of the former marketers’ consortium model, which once managed coordinated bulk purchases.

Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Dangote Group, had recently vowed to ensure that the retail price of petrol in Nigeria does not exceed N740 per litre during the festive season. He also warned that any attempts to sabotage refinery operations by keeping fuel prices elevated would be met with countermeasures.

Analysts note that further price or policy changes remain possible as the refinery ramps up output in preparation for its expansion phase.