Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical has once again reduced the gantry price of its Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, otherwise known as petrol, to N699 per litre from N828 per litre, effective December 11, 2025.

This reduced petrol price represents a N129 per litre decrease or a 15.6% drop when compared with the previous price.

Although there is no official confirmation from Dangote Refinery, however, a senior official of the firm confirmed the petrol price reduction.

The Dangote official said, ‘’Yes its true N699 per litre, but I’ll give you the details.’’

According to reports, senior officials have indicated that the refinery introduced this price cut to assist in reducing transportation expenses ahead of the Christmas period, when millions of Nigerians travel across states to reunite with family.

The company explained that this pricing adjustment demonstrates their “commitment to make the season memorable for citizens and reduce cost pressures on road transport operators.”

This is a developing story…