Leading financial publication, Nairametrics, is set to host the first edition of its Money Fair tagged WISE 1.0.

According to a statement released by the company, the event is scheduled to hold March 17 and 18, 2026, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

The event is designed as an investment and financial empowerment marketplace, bringing together Nigerians and credible financial institutions, regulated investment products and long-term wealth-building opportunities.

WISE 1.0 is structured around four strategic pillars Wealth, Investment, Savings and Endowment.

According to Nairametrics, the framework is designed to guide exhibitor participation, session themes, audience targeting and the overall experience at the event, positioning it as Nigeria’s foremost annual investment marketplace.

What they are saying

The organisers say WISE 1.0 is aimed at addressing a growing need for trusted, accessible and legitimate investment information in Nigeria’s increasingly complex financial landscape.

The fair is expected to connect retail investors, young professionals, high net worth individuals, pension-focused audiences, regulators and policy stakeholders directly with financial service providers.

“Beyond product discovery, the event is positioned to promote financial literacy and responsible investing, while strengthening investor confidence through direct engagement with regulators, product owners and financial experts,” the company stated.

Nairametrics also said the event reinforces its role as a national connector between finance, policy and the investing public.

The session will also feature engaging panel discussions, interactive games, and music, creating a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere around conversations on money.

Inside the WISE framework

Under the Wealth pillar, the event will cater to high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, family offices and private banking clients, with a focus on premium wealth advisory, cross-border investments, luxury assets, portfolio structuring and asset protection.

Expected exhibitors include private banks, wealth advisory firms and residency and citizenship investment consultants.

The Investment pillar targets retail and institutional investors, analysts and fintech users, with offerings spanning equities, mutual funds, real estate investments, alternative assets, commodities and digital investment platforms.

Asset managers, stockbrokers, REIT companies and private equity firms are expected to participate.

The Savings pillar is designed for young professionals, students, MSMEs and first-time savers. It will focus on goal-based savings, budgeting tools, micro savings and basic wealth-building habits, with participation from digital savings platforms, microfinance institutions and retail fintechs.

The Endowment pillar will address long-term financial security, targeting working professionals, retirees and organisations focused on retirement planning.

Pension solutions, annuities, insurance, estate planning and intergenerational wealth transfer will feature prominently, with pension fund administrators, insurance companies and trust firms expected as exhibitors.

Investment outlook 2026 as macro theme

All sessions at WISE 1.0 will be anchored on the macro theme Investment outlook 2026: Navigating interest rates, FX trends, insecurity, elections and global shifts.

The theme reflects current economic realities and is expected to shape keynotes, panels, masterclasses and breakout sessions across the two days.

Topics will explore how investors can make informed financial decisions amid currency volatility, interest rate fluctuations, security concerns, election cycle uncertainty and global geopolitical shifts, while the WISE structure will determine how content and audiences are organised.