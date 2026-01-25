HelpMe AI Solutions, founded by Ezekiel Nwaeke, is building accessible, people-first AI tools tailored for Nigeria, focusing on simplicity, security, and real-world impact in finance, lifestyle, and home automation.

The flagship HelpMe AI platform enables instant money transfers, airtime purchases, bill payments, food ordering, dispatch services, and business automation for startups, while HelpMe AI Home Automation offers remote CCTV access, smart lighting, gate controls, and AI sensors for enhanced security.

Designed for ease of use and strong data protection, HelpMe AI aims to become a trusted daily assistant by 2026, with plans to expand into other African markets, reinforcing its mission to make everyday life simpler, safer, and more efficient for Nigerians.

As Nigeria’s tech scene accelerates toward greater AI adoption, Ezekiel Nwaeke, Founder and CEO of HelpMe AI Solutions, is championing technology that puts people first addressing real pain points in finance, lifestyle, and home security with tools built for the Nigerian context.

Unlike complex global AI platforms, HelpMe AI emphasizes ease and reliability. “We focus on building technology that is easy to use and meets real human needs,” Nwaeke states. “Unlike global AI platforms that can feel complicated, HelpMe AI is designed to help people complete everyday tasks simply, safely, and comfortably.”

The flagship product, HelpMe AI, serves as a versatile assistant for instant money transfers, airtime purchases, bill payments, food ordering with fast delivery, dispatch services, and business integrations ideal for startups looking to automate and scale. Complementing it is HelpMe AI Home Automation, offering remote access to CCTV, smart lighting, gate controls, and AI sensors for enhanced home security.

Ezekiel’s vision stems from lived experience. “As a Nigerian, I have experienced how inefficient everyday services can be,” he shares. “HelpMe AI was inspired by the need to simplify these daily tasks into one intelligent platform that Nigerians can rely on effortlessly.”

Accessibility drives the design. “HelpMe AI is designed with simplicity,” Ezekiel explains. “The platform focuses on clear prompts, guided actions, and an interface that does not require advanced technical knowledge. Our goal is to ensure that anyone regardless of their digital skill level can use AI comfortably.”

Security is non-negotiable. “HelpMe AI takes user data seriously,” he affirms. “We use strong security measures to protect personal information and make sure user data is handled safely and responsibly.”

Looking to the future, Ezekiel sees growth beyond Nigeria. “While our immediate focus is Nigeria, we are exploring partnerships and expansions into other African markets with similar needs,” he reveals. “Our approach is to grow responsibly while maintaining service quality and reliability.”

By 2026, when the full suite launches, Ezekiel expects HelpMe AI to become indispensable. “By 2026, I envision HelpMe AI becoming a trusted daily assistant from handling food orders and dispatch services to supporting home security and bill payments,” he says. “Our aim is to make everyday life easier, safer, and more efficient for Nigerians.”

With a carefully assembled team of Nigerian engineers and a commitment to practical innovation,

Ezekiel Nwaeke and HelpMe AI Solutions are positioning the company as a leader in accessible, trustworthy AI for Africa’s largest market.