High-level, closed-door executive dialogue bringing together federal ministers, state energy leaders, regulators, distribution companies, and institutional investors to advance collaboration under the Electricity Act 2023

Strategic focus on resolving regulatory overlap and de-risking power infrastructure investments to strengthen sub-national energy security and investor confidence.

Platform showcasing global best practices and innovative electricity distribution solutions to support reliable,decentralisedpower delivery across Nigeria

NOJA Power Australia, a prominent provider of smart-grid solutions, is hosting an exclusive Executive Dialogue aimed at strengthening collaboration among key stakeholders in Nigeria’s power sector.

This invitation-only event, part of the Akinwunmi & Busari LP ‘Let There Be Light’ Series, will bring together 60 influential decision-makers, including the Honourable Minister for Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu, the Honourable Minister for Finance, Chief Wale Edun, and other pivotal figures from state energy commissions, electricity regulators, distribution companies, and the investment community.

The Executive Dialogue, taking place on Tuesday, 27th January 2026, at 09:00 AM in Lagos, is designed as a strategic networking session rather than a traditional conference. It aims to foster high-level discussions focused on enhancing Nigeria’s power distribution ecosystem in the wake of the Electricity Act 2023, which has introduced new opportunities and challenges in the sector.

Event Highlights:

Date: Tuesday, 27th January 2026

Time: 09:00 AM

Venue: Lagos

Format: In-person Dialogue & Executive Networking Lunch (by invitation only), with online attendance accessible to the public.

Dialogue Focus:

As Nigeria’s electricity sector navigates the transition to decentralisation, stakeholders will address critical questions regarding how states, regulators, distribution companies, and financiers can collaborate effectively to ensure a reliable and sustainable electricity supply.

The event aims to tackle issues such as regulatory overlap, jurisdictional uncertainties, and investment risks that have emerged since the enactment of the Electricity Act 2023.

With insights from NOJA Power’s global expertise in electricity distribution automation, the Dialogue seeks to promote practical collaboration among states, regulatory bodies, and distribution companies, creating a platform for constructive dialogue and solution development.

The Dialogue will feature opening remarks from key government officials, including the Honourable Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, the Honourable Minister of Finance, Chief Olawale Edun and the SA to the President on Energy, Mrs Olu Verheijen.

A keynote address by NOJA Power will offer a global perspective on electricity distribution reform, drawing on successful strategies from international markets to inform discussions on adapting best practices to Nigeria’s unique context.

The event will consist of two executive sessions. The first session focuses on Resolving Regulatory Overlap in Nigeria’s post-Electricity Act 2023 Power Market, examining practical models for state–distribution company coexistence. Panellists include HC Biodun Ogunieye, Commissioner, Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, HC Engr. Dr Johnson Jaiyoola Alabi, Commissioner, Ondo State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Abdu Bello Mohammed. MD NISO, Dr Abubakar Shuaibu Jimeta, MD Kano Electricity Distribution Plc, Dr Musiliu Olalekan Oseni CE0 NERC and moderator Mr Chukwubuike Nnaeto.

The second session will focus on the financial backbone of electricity reform, addressing De-risking Power Infrastructure Investments Under the Electricity Act: The Lender’s Perspective.

This discussion brings together representatives of key sectors, including Mr Abdulqadir Mohammed Dahiru, Head of Investment, Nigerian Pension Commission; Mr Olufemi Ogunseinde, Executive Director Investment, Ministry of Finance; Mr Rotimi Akinde, Executive Director Corporate Finance, Bank of Industry (BOI); Dr Demola Shogunle, Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers / Stanbic Pensions; Dr Abba Abubakar Aliyu, Managing Director/CEO Rural Electricity Agency (RΕΑ) and moderator Mrs Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, reflecting the growing role of institutional capital in Nigeria’s power sector.

Organisers emphasise that the closed-door nature of this Dialogue is intended to facilitate open discussions and collective accountability among participants.

“Successful electricity reform requires a unified approach where regulation, investment, and operations work in concert,” said an organising partner. “This Dialogue is a vital step towards aligning policy, regulatory practices, and investment realities, ensuring that reforms yield tangible benefits for businesses and communities across Nigeria.”

In addition to discussions, the forum will showcase innovative distribution and infrastructure solutions currently being implemented at subnational levels, highlighting the expanding role of states and private operators in delivering electricity.

The Executive Dialogue on the Future of Electricity Distribution in Nigeria represents a significant step towards building a more resilient and reliable power sector through sustained collaboration among public institutions, private entities, and investors.

For media enquiries, email yd@yettyd.com or to confirm your online attendance, please register at https://forms.gle/ehKgysdYa2jmUWjS9