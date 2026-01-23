The U.S. dollar is on track for its worst week since June as unpredictable American policymaking continues to weigh on the currency ahead of the Federal Reserve’s upcoming meeting, Bloomberg reports.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell to a three-week low on Friday, down 0.8% over the past five days.

Market sentiment has shifted sharply, with options traders now paying a premium to hedge against further dollar losses over the next month—a reversal from the strong bullish outlook observed just a week ago.

This decline in the dollar has contributed to a widening gap between Nigeria’s official and parallel market naira exchange rates.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Nairametrics Research show mixed movements in the naira, highlighting ongoing pressures in the domestic foreign exchange market.

What the data is saying

The official and parallel naira markets are showing contrasting trends this week.

On Thursday, the naira appreciated slightly in the official market, rising to N1,421.5 per dollar from N1,423 per dollar on Wednesday, according to CBN data.

In the parallel market, the naira weakened, dropping to N1,490 per dollar from N1,486 per dollar the previous day, per Nairametrics Research.

The official-parallel exchange rate gap has widened to N68.5 per dollar, up from N63 per dollar on Wednesday.

Speaking to Nairametrics, Dayo Omole, a currency trading expert based in Lagos, explained the situation.

“Nigeria has restrictions on foreign currency access and a limited dollar supply, so the naira may not strengthen as much in the parallel market. Sometimes, the parallel market rate can even move differently due to supply and demand pressures that are unrelated to the dollar’s global value.”

He added, “When the dollar falls globally but Nigeria continues to struggle with foreign currency supply, the official and parallel market rates for the naira-dollar exchange can diverge further. This means the gap between the official naira value and the street rate can widen.”

More Insights

Naira’s performance is influenced by both global and domestic factors.

Globally, the U.S. dollar’s slide this week comes despite rising Treasury yields, reflecting investor confidence in the U.S. economy and expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its current policy stance.

Political and geopolitical uncertainties, including unexpected policy decisions by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding tariffs on Europe and his bid for Greenland, have increased volatility in currency markets.

Domestically, the CBN has been managing the naira’s stability amid persistent foreign exchange supply shortages, a challenge that has intensified the gap between official and parallel rates.

The combination of global dollar weakness and domestic market imbalances continues to shape naira movements, with market participants closely monitoring both international developments and central bank interventions.

What you should know

Global currency developments provide additional context for Nigeria’s FX dynamics.

The U.S. dollar held gains against major currencies after President Donald Trump withdrew threats to impose tariffs on several European NATO countries.

Earlier this week, the naira slipped marginally at the official foreign exchange market, closing at N1,420.5/$ on Monday, as global dollar sentiment softened amid renewed concerns over U.S. economic and geopolitical risks.

Nigeria’s external reserves stood at $45.9 billion last week, according to the CBN, offering some support for currency management despite global volatility.

The International Monetary Fund upgraded Nigeria’s 2026 growth forecast to 4.4 per cent, from 4.2 per cent.