The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has directed the “immediate withdrawal” of the Patron appointment conferred on former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, by the NBA Garki Branch, citing his conviction for stealing over N2 billion in pension funds.

The directive was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN.

According to the NBA, the decision follows reports that Maina was reportedly named “Grand Patron of the NBA Garki Branch”, Abuja, a move the national leadership described as damaging to the legal profession and the anti-corruption fight.

The NBA leadership also warned that disciplinary action would be taken against officials involved in the appointment, stressing that the Association would not lend its credibility to individuals convicted of criminal offences.

What they are saying

The NBA President said the Association views with disdain the purported appointment of Maina, describing it as a mockery of the legal profession and the rule of law.

“Purportedly appointing a person convicted of stealing and money laundering or corrupt practices as Patron of any Branch of the NBA makes a mockery of the legal profession and the fight against corruption.”

“Equally reprehensible was the decision of the Chairman to make comments about Abdulrasheed Maina’s appeal, currently believed to be pending at the Supreme Court.”

“While the NBA respects Mr. Maina’s right to exhaust his right of appeal against the conviction, the Bar will not, under any guise, comment on such an appeal or be seen to attempt to sway public opinion in his favour,” he added.

Osigwe added that the development portrays the Chairman of the NBA Garki Branch and those who endorsed the appointment as allegedly condoning corrupt practices.

Backstory

The controversy followed reports that Maina was honoured and appointed Grand Patron by the NBA Garki Branch, an action that triggered backlash within legal and public circles.

Nairametrics previously reported that Maina was convicted by the Federal High Court in Abuja on multiple counts of money laundering following charges brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Okon Abang held that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Maina laundered funds.

The court found that he induced bank officials to open accounts without proper due diligence.

The conviction formed part of broader allegations involving the diversion of pension funds under his supervision.

The judgment reinforced the government’s long-running prosecution of one of the most high-profile pension alleged fraud cases in Nigeria.

What you should know

Maina was first arraigned by the EFCC on October 25, 2019, alongside his firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, before Justice Abang of the Federal High Court.

The EFCC sealed the company during the investigation into the pension fraud allegations.

Maina jumped bail in 2020, prompting the court to issue a warrant for his arrest.

He was later apprehended in the Republic of Niger and extradited to Abuja in December 2020 to continue his trial.

In a related case, his son, Faisal Maina, was sentenced to prison by the same court after being convicted on three counts of money laundering involving N58.1 million in public funds.