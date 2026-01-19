The International Monetary Fund has raised Nigeria’s economic growth forecast for 2026 to 4.4 per cent, up from its earlier projection of 4.2 per cent.

The revised outlook was published in the IMF’s January 2026 update of the World Economic Outlook and unveiled on Monday at the report’s official launch.

The adjustment reflects the Fund’s growing optimism about Nigeria’s medium-term prospects as reforms, fiscal coordination, and macroeconomic stability begin to gain traction, while also placing the country within a broader regional recovery narrative.

What the report is saying

The IMF’s latest projections point to a modest but meaningful improvement in Nigeria’s medium-term growth outlook relative to its previous assessment.

Nigeria’s economy is now expected to grow by 4.4 per cent in 2026, compared with the 4.2 per cent forecast issued in October 2025.

The IMF made no major changes to its near-term outlook, suggesting that the upgrade is driven largely by expectations beyond the immediate horizon.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, regional growth was revised upward from 4.0 per cent to 4.1 per cent for 2025, and from 4.3 per cent to 4.4 per cent for 2026, indicating a broadly shared recovery trend.

South Africa’s growth outlook also improved slightly, with forecasts rising to 1.3 per cent for 2025 and 1.4 per cent for 2026, up from earlier projections.

Overall, the data suggests that Nigeria’s improved outlook is consistent with gradual but widespread economic strengthening across the region rather than an isolated revision.

Backstory

Nigeria’s revised forecast builds on a period of significant economic adjustment marked by policy reforms and efforts to restore macroeconomic balance.

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook, the IMF had projected Nigeria’s 2026 growth at 4.2 per cent, reflecting lingering concerns around inflation, fiscal pressures, and structural constraints.

Since then, policymakers have continued to pursue reforms aimed at strengthening fiscal coordination, stabilising the macroeconomic environment, and improving productivity across key sectors.

The IMF has repeatedly emphasised the importance of structural reforms in driving sustainable growth across emerging and developing economies, including Nigeria.

The January 2026 revision suggests that the Fund now sees a stronger payoff from these reform efforts over the medium term.

Why this matter

The upward revision to Nigeria’s growth outlook carries important implications for policymakers, investors, and households.

A stronger medium-term growth projection can help boost investor confidence, particularly at a time when global capital remains selective about emerging market exposure.

Higher expected growth provides fiscal breathing room, potentially supporting revenue mobilisation and debt sustainability efforts.

For households, sustained economic expansion is critical to easing cost-of-living pressures and improving employment prospects, even though challenges remain.

In essence, the IMF’s forecast signals cautious confidence that Nigeria is moving toward a firmer recovery path, even as near-term risks persist.

What you should know

The IMF’s upgrade to Nigeria’s outlook is part of a wider assessment of global economic conditions, which the Fund expects to remain relatively stable in the coming years.

The IMF projects global growth of 3.3 per cent in 2026 and 3.2 per cent in 2027, broadly in line with the estimated 3.3 per cent outturn for 2025.

According to the Fund, this stability reflects a balance between headwinds from shifting trade policies and tailwinds from technology-driven investment, including artificial intelligence, alongside accommodative financial conditions.

Global inflation is expected to continue easing, with headline inflation projected to decline from 4.1 per cent in 2025 to 3.8 per cent in 2026, and further to 3.4 per cent in 2027.

For Nigeria, these global trends matter because easing inflation and steady global growth can create a more supportive external environment for domestic reforms and economic expansion.