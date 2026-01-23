The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has officially announced the termination of its credit rating relationship with Fitch Ratings.

The Bank announced this decision in a statement signed by its Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations), Vincent Musumba, which was released on Friday.

This development comes amid recent concerns by African leaders over what they termed as ‘bias’ ratings by global rating agencies.

What Afreximbank is saying

According to the Bank, the move reflects its firm belief that Fitch’s credit rating exercise no longer adequately captures the institution’s Establishment Agreement, mission, and mandate.

“Afreximbank has today officially terminated its credit rating relationship with Fitch Ratings. This decision follows a review of the relationship, and its firm belief that the credit rating exercise no longer reflects a good understanding of the Bank’s Establishment Agreement, its mission and its mandate,” the Bank stated.

Despite the termination, Afreximbank emphasized that its business fundamentals remain solid.

The Bank highlighted its strong shareholder relationships and the legal protections embedded in its Establishment Agreement, which has been signed and ratified by member states.

The institution reaffirmed its commitment to delivering on its mandate of promoting trade and economic integration across Africa, noting that its robust profile continues to underpin confidence among stakeholders.

Get up to speed

In February 2025, the African Union announced the launch of its own rating agency, the African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), to address biases by global rating firms.

Kenya’s President, William Ruto, unveiled the new agency at an AU event held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The rating agency is aimed to offer an alternative to the global “big three” agencies, Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P.

Known as the African Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA), the institution had planned to issue its first sovereign rating by late 2025 or early 2026, according to Misheck Mutize, lead expert on credit rating agencies at the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), a structure under the African Union.

The creation of AfCRA is a response to long-standing frustrations from African policymakers over how global agencies assess the continent’s credit risks.

Countries like Ghana and Zambia have publicly condemned multiple downgrades that, they argue, contributed to rising borrowing costs and eventual defaults.

What you should know

In June 2025, Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research and Trade Intelligence at Afreximbank, Dr Yemi Kale, noted that flawed and externally-biased credit rating models are pushing up the cost of borrowing for African countries, despite their improving macroeconomic outlook.

According to Kale, international credit rating agencies continue to assess African economies using one-size-fits-all models that do not reflect the structure, risks, or policy frameworks within the continent.

The result, he explained, is an artificially high perception of risk that raises the cost of capital across African markets.

Fitch defended its methodology, saying its decisions follow globally consistent and transparent criteria.

Africa to launch credit rating agency

What you should know

