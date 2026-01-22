The Federal Government has announced plans to pilot national communal ranches in Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The announcement was contained in a press release issued by the Presidency on Wednesday.

Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, made the plan known during a meeting with the ILRI-GATES Livestock Feed and Nutrition Project Team.

What the FG is saying

According to the press release, the communal ranches are part of a broader effort to modernize livestock production, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve productivity.

The initiative will prioritize climate-smart feeding systems, emphasizing a shift from high-fibre feeds to protein-rich, climate-resilient alternatives.

The government also plans to support large-scale fodder production through solar-powered irrigation, micro earth dams, and improved grazing reserves.

“The Minister disclosed plans for large-scale fodder production supported by solar-powered irrigation, micro earth dams, and improved grazing reserves, with Adamawa, Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory selected as pilot locations for national communal ranches,” the statement read in part.

More insights

These interventions, the federal government noted, aim to strengthen food security, increase milk production, create jobs, and ensure sustainable livestock management.

The ILRI-GATES collaboration is expected to provide technical support, enhance livestock nutrition, and guide the implementation of climate-smart strategies across the pilot states.

Through these measures, the FG intends to link livestock development with climate action while promoting economic opportunities in rural communities.

What you should know

The announcement of the communal ranches comes barely two months after President Bola Tinubu revealed plans to modernize livestock farming to reduce tensions between farmers and herders.

For years, violent clashes between farmers and herders in agricultural regions, particularly in the Middle Belt, have caused casualties, displacement, and economic losses.

Climate challenges, including drought and desertification in northern Nigeria, have reportedly pushed pastoralist herds southward, intensifying competition for land and grazing resources and straining food security.

Previous government efforts include the 2019 RUGA initiative, designed to reduce conflicts and boost livestock production, which was later withdrawn following public backlash over perceived religious and political motives.

In September 2024, the Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Livestock Reforms recommended combining ranching with regulated open grazing as the most viable solution.

In March 2025, the Federal Government announced a plan to partner with Brazilian firm JBJ Brazil to establish a 100,000-hectare cattle ranch in Niger State. The state also pledged 1.2 million hectares to support livestock development, aiming to transform conflict-prone areas into productive hubs.