President Bola Tinubu has announced that the Federal Government will modernise livestock farming to reduce tensions between farming and herding communities.

For years, the government has linked violent attacks in several agricultural regions to clashes between farmers and herders, making the sector a persistent source of insecurity.

The announcement was made in a statement on Sunday by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

Speaking through the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, at the memorial of former Kogi State Governor Prince Abubakar Audu in Lokoja, Tinubu said the initiative aims to transform livestock farming into a structured, productive sector that generates jobs, ensures food security, and promotes peaceful coexistence.

He explained that the programme will focus on large-scale ranching schemes, improved animal husbandry, and integrating the livestock value chain into the national economy, turning historically conflict-prone areas into hubs of prosperity and harmony.

“We are launching a comprehensive initiative to modernise the livestock industry. This includes the creation of large-scale ranching schemes, improved animal husbandry, and the integration of the livestock value chain into our national economy.

“Our goal is to transform this critical sector from a source of tension into a bastion of prosperity, creating jobs, ensuring food security, and fostering lasting peace between our farming and herding communities,” he stated.

In addition, the President noted that the government is taking decisive steps to expand the capacity of the nation’s armed forces and intelligence agencies, while advancing the establishment of State Police to provide community-sensitive security.

He added that social investment programmes are being scaled up to support vulnerable citizens, fund small and medium enterprises, and equip young Nigerians with skills to compete globally.

National infrastructure, including road and rail networks and power systems, is also being modernised to connect markets, power industries, and stimulate development, the President disclosed.

Tinubu further highlighted ongoing international diplomacy to counter false narratives that misrepresent Nigeria’s religious harmony and peaceful coexistence.

Farmer-herder conflicts in Nigeria, especially in the Middle Belt, have escalated over land and pasture, causing significant casualties, displacements, and economic losses.

Climate challenges, including drought and desertification in the north, have pushed pastoralist herds southward, intensifying competition with settled farmers and straining food security.

Previous efforts to address the crisis include the 2019 RUGA initiative, which aimed to reduce conflicts and boost livestock production but was withdrawn following public backlash over perceived religious and political motives.

In September 2024, the Presidential Committee on the Implementation of Livestock Reforms recommended combining ranching with regulated open grazing as the most viable solution.

As part of this new approach, the Federal Government announced in March 2025 a partnership with Brazilian firm JBJ Brazil to establish a 100,000-hectare cattle ranch in Niger State, capable of housing 100,000 bulls. The state pledged 1.2 million hectares to support livestock development, leveraging its water resources and favorable climate to transform conflict-prone areas into productive hubs.