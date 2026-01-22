Shares of DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc have jumped more than 200% month-to-date on the Nigerian Exchange as of the trading session that ended on 21 January 2026.

Opening the month at N1.89, DEAP Capital has drawn strong buying interest, with over 180 million shares traded as the price climbed to N5.90, approaching the N6.00 level.

The rally accelerated in mid-January after DEAP Capital executed an MoU with Banklink Africa’s Equity Fund II to finance minerals and metals projects across Africa, likely boosting investor confidence.

If the current momentum holds, January 2026 could become DEAP Capital’s best-performing month in years, potentially outperforming the 136% return recorded in November 2023.

What the company is saying

DEAP Capital Management said the MoU is expected to position the company as a profitable investment banking boutique while enabling it to mobilise and finance mineral projects across African markets.

Covering projects in digitalisation, energy transition, industrial manufacturing, and advanced technologies, it appears to have fueled investor interest, building on bullish momentum that began in late December 2025.

The rally strengthened further in the third trading week of January, with about 117 million shares exchanged, accounting for a chunk of total activity so far this month.

As of mid-session trading on 22 January 2026, shares were hovering around the N6.00 mark, attempting to crystallize above this psychological level ahead of the market close at 2:30 pm Nigerian time.

The company noted that ongoing strategic investment discussions may soon lead to binding agreements, adding that the recent MoU could support a return to profitability.

Financial status

In its audited financial statement for the year ended September 2025, published in December, DEAP Capital reported a pre-tax loss of N28.8 million.

The company also recorded an accumulated loss of N5.2 billion, effectively wiping out shareholders’ funds and resulting in a negative equity position of N2.3 billion.

DEAP Capital reported a sum of N1,689,154,000, representing a portion of outstanding obligations to creditors under its Managed Funds Account that was converted to equity during the year ended September 30, 2017.

The conversion, along with other managed funds held by the company, is being executed at an issue price of N1.35 per share through the issuance of 1.499 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

These shares are to be allotted to consenting non-bank creditors, who were collectively owed N2.02 billion as of 30 September 2025.

Investors are likely encouraged by the equity execution and other strategic measures, expecting stronger funding, improved financial stability, and a solid foundation to increase market confidence.

What to know

DEAP Capital is a Nigeria-based fund management company operating in the capital market, mortgage banking, and oil & gas sectors.

Its main services include fund and portfolio management, financial advisory, and issuing house functions.

The company is largely controlled by state-owned AMCON, which held a 16.6% stake as of September 2025.

During the year, DEAP Capital agreed to settle a loan originally taken from Zenith Bank in 2011 for N400 million, down from an outstanding N1.88 billion as of September 2024, with payment planned for the next financial year.