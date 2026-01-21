Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has asked the State House of Assembly to approve a N200 billion supplementary budget to adjust the state’s 2025 spending framework.

The request was conveyed in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Dennis Guwor, during plenary in Asaba on Tuesday.

The supplementary proposal comes as the state continues implementation of its 2025 Appropriation Act and faces additional fiscal pressures tied to pensions, healthcare funding, debt servicing, and community interventions.

The supplementary budget, if approved, will raise Delta State’s total 2025 budget size and realign expenditure priorities to reflect emerging obligations during the fiscal year.

What the governor is saying

The governor said the supplementary appropriation was necessary to sustain the implementation of his administration’s development agenda and to meet obligations not fully captured in the original budget.

He explained that the timing of the fiscal year and emerging spending needs made a review unavoidable.

“The need became necessary to address expenditures, bearing in mind that the 2025 budget runs till Jan. 31, 2026.

” The governor said lump-sum pension payments were included to ‘ameliorate the plight of pensioners who served the state meritoriously.”

He also told lawmakers that increased enrolment under the state’s health insurance scheme has led to higher equity contribution requirements, adding to expenditure pressures.

Get up to speed

Delta State is currently implementing the 2025 Appropriation Act, which was earlier passed with a total budget size of N979.2 billion.

Under the supplementary proposal, N140.6 billion is earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N59.4 billion is allocated to capital expenditure.

According to the governor, rising debt service obligations on foreign loans have increased spending requirements beyond initial projections.

He also cited higher statutory allocations to local governments and the need to fund urgent community-based projects across the state.

These factors, the governor said, necessitated a formal adjustment to the 2025 fiscal plan to avoid disruptions in governance and service delivery.

What you should know

If the supplementary budget is approved, Delta State’s revised 2025 budget will rise to N1.179 trillion. This revised figure reflects adjustments to both recurrent and capital spending components.

The new budget structure comprises N489.4 billion for recurrent expenditure and N689.8 billion for capital expenditure.

Recurrent spending pressures are driven largely by pension obligations, health insurance contributions, and debt servicing.

Capital spending remains focused on infrastructure and urgent community development projects identified across the state.

The supplementary appropriation bill has already passed first reading at the Delta State House of Assembly, clearing the way for further legislative consideration in the coming days.

In November 2025, Oborevwori presented a N1.664 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly during plenary in Asaba.

The proposed budget allocates N499 billion, representing 30% of the total estimate, to recurrent expenditure, while N1.165 trillion, or 70%, is set aside for capital expenditure.

In May, Oborevwori announced an increase in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), which rose from N83 billion in 2023 to N158 billion in 2024.