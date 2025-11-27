Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has presented a N1.664 trillion Appropriation Bill for the 2026 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly during plenary in Asaba.

Formally laying the budget proposal before lawmakers, the governor said the proposed budget allocates N499 billion, representing 30% of the total estimate, to recurrent expenditure, while N1.165 trillion, or 70%, is set aside for capital expenditure.

“I wish to announce a budget proposal of N1.664 trillion for the services of the Delta State Government in 2026,” he said.

The 2026 proposal marks a significant increase of N685 billion, about 70%, over the state’s 2025 budget.

Funding sources and major allocations

Governor Oborevwori explained that revenue for the 2026 fiscal year would come from statutory allocations, internally generated revenue (IGR), mineral derivation funds, Value Added Tax (VAT), and other sources.

Providing further details, he disclosed that the state plans to spend N450 billion on road infrastructure across Delta in 2026.

“A well-developed road infrastructure is a catalyst for economic growth,” Oborevwori said.

“It facilitates easy movement of goods and services, reduces transportation costs, attracts investment, and improves access to markets, thereby boosting socio-economic development and generating employment opportunities.”

The governor also highlighted agriculture as a core priority in the coming year, noting that N10 billion has been earmarked for the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“Agriculture is key to economic diversification and sustainable development,” he said.

“We shall continue to devote considerable attention and resources to fast-track developments in the agricultural sector towards enhancing food security in Delta State. This will also enable economic diversification, promote self-reliance, and generate employment opportunities.”

Call for swift legislative consideration

Oborevwori, a former Speaker of the Assembly, commended the legislature for its cooperation and urged lawmakers to accelerate the bill’s consideration to sustain the state’s development drive.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to building “a prosperous, secure, and stronger Delta where no one is left behind.”

Speaker commends development strides

Responding, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Dennis Guwor, praised the governor for the progress recorded under the ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda.’

“Over the past year, we have witnessed sustained investments in critical infrastructure, impactful social interventions, prudent fiscal management of resources, and strategic initiatives aimed at promoting peace, security, and economic stability across the State,” he said.

Guwor also lauded the governor for approving the Consolidated Legislative Salary Structure (CONLESS) and for initiating construction of permanent offices for the Assembly Service Commission.

Assuring the governor of a thorough and timely review of the budget bill, Guwor said:

“Your Excellency, I want to assure you that the entire members of this 8th Assembly are united behind your vision for the transformation of the State. While our roles in government are distinct and protected by the Constitution, our objectives remain aligned — delivering the greatest good to the greatest number of the people of the State.”