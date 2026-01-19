President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Ambassador Gilbert Chagoury.

This honour recognises his contributions to Nigeria’s economic development and nation-building. The honour, one of Nigeria’s highest, was awarded in Abuja on January 8, 2026.

Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, in a public congratulatory message, described Chagoury as a mentor and role model, highlighting his decades-long influence on Lagos’ development and Nigeria’s broader economic growth.

Under the Public Seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Chagoury, a businessman and philanthropist, is celebrated for his role in transforming Nigeria’s urban landscape and advancing the private sector.

What they are saying

The certificate of honour, as posted on X by Otedola, reads,

‘In exercise of the powers vested in me under section 1(4) of the National Honours Act, I, BOLA AHMED TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in recognition of your outstanding virtues and in appreciation of your services to our country, Nigeria, HEREBY award to you to have, and enjoy title, dignity and all the privileges of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) GIVEN at Abuja under my Hand and the Public Seal of the Federal Republic of Nigeria this 8th day of January, 2026..’

The GCON is Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, awarded to individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the country’s progress.

What you should know

In 2025, the honour was conferred on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to Nigeria, a rare recognition for a foreign leader.

President Tinubu presented the award to Modi at the State House in Abuja, acknowledging his efforts in strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and India.

Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit Nigeria in 17 years, expressed gratitude, dedicating the honour to the people of India and the enduring relationship between the two countries.

These recent awards illustrate Nigeria’s use of national honours to celebrate both domestic and international figures whose work positively impacts national development.

The conferment of the GCON on Chagoury places him among Nigeria’s most distinguished citizens, recognised for advancing economic growth and urban transformation.

The award reflects decades of engagement in high-profile development projects, investment in infrastructure, and philanthropy aimed at improving the social and economic well-being of Nigerians.

With this recognition, Chagoury joins a lineage of leaders and visionaries whose efforts continue to shape Nigeria’s urban development and private sector trajectory, reinforcing the country’s commitment to celebrating excellence and transformative impact.