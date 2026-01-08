Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has publicly celebrated Sir Gilbert Chagoury as his mentor, describing the 80-year-old philanthropist and industrialist as a role model whose vision and discipline have shaped Nigeria’s development.

In a heartfelt tribute, Otedola highlighted Chagoury’s contributions to urban planning, infrastructure, and national development, praising him as an inspiration for future generations of Nigerian entrepreneurs.

The tribute was shared in a birthday post on X (formerly Twitter), where Otedola marked Chagoury’s 80th birthday.

In the post, he recounted how Chagoury’s foresight and commitment to transformative projects have shaped some of Lagos’s most iconic developments.

What he said

“Happy 80th birthday to my mentor, my role model, Sir Gilbert Chagoury,” Otedola wrote. “At 80, your life stands as proof that vision, discipline, and an unwavering belief in Nigeria can truly shape history. You did not just build businesses; you built landmarks, institutions, and enduring ideas that will outlive generations.”

Chagoury’s influence on Nigeria’s urban and economic landscape is substantial. Otedola singled out Banana Island, the ultra-luxury residential enclave in Lagos, as a testament to Chagoury’s vision. “Without your vision, there would be no Banana Island a bold idea that redefined what urban development could look like in Nigeria,” he said.

Otedola also highlighted the Eko Atlantic project, a massive land reclamation and urban development initiative designed to protect Victoria Island and Ikoyi from coastal erosion while creating new commercial and residential spaces.

“Without the courage and persistence behind Eko Atlantic, much of Victoria Island and Ikoyi might today be at the mercy of the Atlantic Ocean. What many see as infrastructure, I see as foresight protecting the present while securing the future,” he said. To Otedola, Eko Atlantic is “the 9th wonder of the modern world,” a reflection of Chagoury’s belief that Nigeria deserves the very best and that Africans must build boldly for themselves.

Otedola went on to praise Chagoury’s enduring passion for Nigeria. “Your passion for Nigeria is rare, genuine, and deeply inspiring. Even after decades of achievement, your commitment to a better country has never wavered. That consistency of purpose is your greatest legacy,” he wrote.

What you should know

Chagoury, a Nigerian-Lebanese businessman and philanthropist, is also the owner of the Oriental Hotel in Lagos, widely recognized as one of the city’s most prestigious and expensive hospitality properties.

In 1971, Chagoury co-founded the Chagoury Group with his brother Ronald, building an industrial conglomerate with interests in construction, real estate, flour mills, water bottling, glass manufacturing, insurance, hotels, furniture, telecommunications, IT, catering, and international finance. They also founded C & C Construction in the late 1970s, which became the forerunner of Hitech and ITB, now part of the group’s construction division.

In 2024, Hitech was awarded the $11 billion Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, a deal that drew scrutiny due to the lack of public bidding and Chagoury’s longstanding ties with President Bola Tinubu.