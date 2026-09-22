UNGA: ‘Leaders prioritise what matters most’- Elumelu

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, has said leaders make decisions about how to allocate their time based on the issues and responsibilities they consider most important.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings, has said leaders make decisions about how to allocate their time based on the issues and responsibilities they consider most important.

Elumelu made the remarks while explaining why he was attending the UN General Assembly (UNGA) while the Group CEO of his company was engaged elsewhere.

He said leaders often have different priorities and may choose to dedicate their time to different activities depending on the needs they consider most pressing.

What Elumelu is saying

“I am here and the Group CEO of the company is at another event. It depends on how leaders prioritise their time and what also is important to them,” Elumelu said.

He added that some of his associates had chosen to attend the UNGA, while others were committed to different activities, stressing that individual leaders determine where their attention is needed.

“Some of my friends are happy to be at UNGA and some of my friends are doing other things, so it depends on people’s prioritisation. What’s important to leaders, they know best,” he said.

Elumelu further noted that some leaders could choose to focus their time on addressing pressing challenges such as poverty and infrastructure deficits rather than attending international gatherings.

“Some leaders might say there’s so much poverty on the continent, there is so much to do in the area of infrastructure deficit. Why don’t I commit my time to that?” he said.

Get up to speed

Elumelu’s commentary coincides with an ongoing conversation about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s absence from the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, where Vice President Kashim Shettima is representing Nigeria.

Nairametrics reported that Tinubu extended his working vacation in Europe by a few days and is expected to return to Nigeria at the weekend.

Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 for a three-week working vacation, travelling first to London before moving to Paris, where he held meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and businessman Vincent Bollore.

The Presidency has said Tinubu remained in contact with developments in Nigeria and continued to direct government affairs while away from the country.

Vice President Shettima departed Abuja on September 20 to represent the President at the 81st UNGA, where he is expected to deliver Nigeria’s national statement. Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, is also continuing to represent the President at some official engagements.

What you should know

Tinubu’s latest absence comes as world leaders and senior government officials gather in New York for the annual UN General Assembly, where countries discuss global economic, security and development issues.

Nairametrics reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Abuja on August 30 for Europe to begin a three-week annual leave, with London as his first destination.

The development was announced by Onanuga in a statement issued on August 30, with the Presidency saying Tinubu would return after the vacation to resume official engagements and participate in activities ahead of the 2027 election.

This was Tinubu’s first major annual leave of 2026. His previous annual vacation was in September 2025, when he travelled to Europe for a 10-working-day working vacation before returning to Nigeria ahead of schedule.