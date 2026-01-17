For many international students, especially Nigerians planning long-term studies abroad, relocating alone is no longer the ideal option.
With rising living costs, extended postgraduate programmes, and the need for family support, the ability to bring dependents such as a spouse or children has become a key factor when choosing a study destination.
In several countries, international students can apply to bring dependents either at the same time as their study permit application or after securing residence.
These dependent permits often allow spouses to live and work legally, helping households manage expenses and integrate more easily into the host country’s economy. Children, on the other hand, are typically granted access to public education and healthcare, reducing the overall cost of relocation for families.
However, policies differ widely across countries. While some countries offer flexible rules and fast processing, others impose strict income thresholds, accommodation requirements, or limits based on the level of study.
For Nigerian students, understanding these differences is crucial to avoiding delays, refusals, or unexpected costs. Below is a curated list of the top 10 countries that allow international students to bring dependents, highlighting destinations that combine quality education with family-friendly immigration policies.
New Zealand offers one of the more flexible options for international students who want their spouses to work while they study. Under the Partner of a Student Work Visa, spouses or partners of students enrolled in eligible Level 7 or 8 qualifications (with specific criteria), or Level 9 or 10 qualifications on the New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF), can live and work legally in the country.
The visa is issued for the same duration as the student’s visa and currently costs from NZD 1,630, with about 80% of applications processed within six weeks. Applicants must prove they are in a genuine and stable relationship, live together, and show evidence of at least NZD 4,200 to cover living expenses. Importantly, applicants do not need a job offer to apply.
Holders of this visa can work in New Zealand without restrictions, study for up to three months, and travel in and out of the country freely. While dependent children cannot be included in the initial application, visa holders can later support visas for their partner and children, including visitor and student visas.
