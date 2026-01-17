For many international students, especially Nigerians planning long-term studies abroad, relocating alone is no longer the ideal option.

With rising living costs, extended postgraduate programmes, and the need for family support, the ability to bring dependents such as a spouse or children has become a key factor when choosing a study destination.

In several countries, international students can apply to bring dependents either at the same time as their study permit application or after securing residence.

These dependent permits often allow spouses to live and work legally, helping households manage expenses and integrate more easily into the host country’s economy. Children, on the other hand, are typically granted access to public education and healthcare, reducing the overall cost of relocation for families.

However, policies differ widely across countries. While some countries offer flexible rules and fast processing, others impose strict income thresholds, accommodation requirements, or limits based on the level of study.

For Nigerian students, understanding these differences is crucial to avoiding delays, refusals, or unexpected costs. Below is a curated list of the top 10 countries that allow international students to bring dependents, highlighting destinations that combine quality education with family-friendly immigration policies.