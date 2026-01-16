It usually starts in a familiar way.

You see a product on Instagram.

The pictures look good.

The comments seem reassuring. You send a DM. The seller replies quickly, warmly even. You agree on a price and make the transfer.

Then you wait.

Sometimes the item arrives late. Sometimes it arrives wrong. Sometimes it never arrives at all, or the replies simply stop. Other times, the package arrives and earns a verdict Nigerians now joke about openly: “what I ordered versus what I got.”

When this happens, many people don’t escalate. They’ve learned that pushing too hard often brings more judgement than support. So they sigh, take it as a lesson, and move on.

That quiet response says a lot about where we are.

When Speaking Up Turns the Consumer into the Problem

In Nigeria’s social media marketplaces, standing up for yourself as a buyer can feel awkward.

Speak up publicly and you’re told you’re trying to ruin someone’s business.

Ask for accountability and you’re told it should have been handled privately.

Push for a refund and you’re reminded that the seller is “just trying to survive.”

Slowly, the focus shifts. The failed transaction fades into the background, and the consumer’s behaviour becomes the issue.

Over time, people learn the pattern. Complaining feels rude. Asking for a refund feels hostile. Quietly absorbing the loss is framed as maturity.

That pressure keeps many failed transactions out of sight.

An Economy That Is Easy to Enter and Easy to Exit

WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook have quietly become marketplaces for thousands of small businesses. For many sellers, this is the easiest way to earn a living. No shop rent. No registration hurdles. Just a phone, a page, and a payment link.

Public estimates consistently show that tens of millions of Nigerians use these platforms every day, and a significant share of everyday buying now happens inside chats, comments, and direct messages.

For buyers, it feels familiar. You’re buying from someone who feels reachable. Someone who speaks your language.

But that convenience comes with a trade-off. Structure disappears.

There are no shared rules around refunds. No common expectations for delivery. No clear path when things go wrong. When a transaction fails, it often doesn’t escalate. It simply ends.

Why These Losses Rarely Show Up Anywhere

Most people don’t report these experiences. Not because the losses are small, but because reporting feels pointless and uncomfortable.

The seller is an individual who can disappear at the drop of a hat.

The page may no longer exist.

The platform insists it only hosts content.

And beyond all that is the fear of being labelled difficult or unfair.

So, people take the loss quietly and move on.

What gets lost in that silence is scale. Small losses, repeated thousands of times, start to form patterns. And those patterns shape how people behave.

Why This Matters Beyond Individual Transactions

This isn’t a fringe issue.

In a country where most businesses are micro or informal, and where digital transfers are now routine for everyday purchases, social-media-based trade is no longer marginal. It’s a meaningful part of how Nigerians buy and sell.

When friction exists in a space this large, its effects spread quietly through the system.

The Economic Impact Is Subtle, but Real

Over time, buyers become more cautious. They hesitate with unfamiliar sellers. They pay closer attention to how deals are structured. They change their behaviour to reduce risk.

The economic impact isn’t dramatic or headline-grabbing, but it’s real. As caution grows, trust becomes harder to earn. Transactions slow slightly. The cost of doing business online rises in small but noticeable ways.

The Unanswered Question of Responsibility

There’s a question Nigeria hasn’t fully answered yet: what responsibility should platforms have when commerce becomes a major activity on their services?

This isn’t about blaming platforms for every failed delivery. It’s about recognising that when buying and selling become routine, neutrality stops being passive. It becomes a position.

Other large digital markets, particularly in Europe, Asia, and North America, are already working through how consumer protections should adapt as buying and selling become routine on social platforms. Nigeria’s frameworks will continue to evolve along similar lines as this market matures, and earlier clarity, sooner rather than later, would benefit all sides.

Existing Protections, Practical Gaps

Nigeria isn’t without consumer protection laws. Frameworks like the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act already speak to fair dealing, truthful representation, and refunds when goods don’t meet agreed standards.

In practice, though, these protections are harder to apply in informal, social-media-based transactions. Sellers can disappear. Platforms sit in the middle. Disputes rarely move beyond private chats.

Any response needs to be careful. This space supports livelihoods, and heavy-handed regulation would likely do more harm than good.

Still, small changes could help. Clear expectations before payment such as stated delivery timelines, basic refund terms, and what happens if an order is delayed or incorrect, would remove much of the uncertainty buyers face today. Buyers also need simple, discreet ways to flag sellers who repeatedly fail to deliver or resolve issues, without having to resort to public call-outs or prolonged back-and-forth in private chats.

Over time, when the same problems keep surfacing, they stop looking like isolated mistakes and start to feel like risk. In a marketplace built on messages and transfers, once trust begins to slip, everything else slows down with both buyers and sellers paying the price.

This isn’t about punishing sellers. It’s about protecting confidence in a marketplace many people now depend on.

Nigeria’s informal economy has always moved faster than policy. What’s different now is that it’s digital, visible, and scalable.

If protection for social-media-based consumers doesn’t evolve alongside this market, trust will erode quietly and restoring it later will be far more costly.