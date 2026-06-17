Ten years ago, when we opened the first Marketsquare store, we were driven by a simple but ambitious vision: to build a world-class retail business that understood Nigerian consumers, created value for local communities and demonstrated that an indigenous company could compete at the highest level of organised retail.

Today, as Marketsquare celebrates its 10th anniversary, that vision has grown beyond what was once a single store. We have become one of Nigeria’s leading indigenous supermarket chains, serving millions of customers, creating thousands of jobs, and working with hundreds of local suppliers across the country.

Yet, while we are proud of how far we have come, this milestone is less about looking back than about reflecting on what our journey reveals about the evolution of Nigerian business and the opportunities that still lie ahead.

Our story is, in many ways, a reflection of Nigeria itself; full of promise, shaped by resilience and constantly adapting to change.

Believing in the Nigerian Opportunity

Building any business in Nigeria requires optimism. Building a retail business requires even more.

Retail sits at the intersection of almost every aspect of the economy. It is affected by inflation, exchange rates, infrastructure, logistics, consumer confidence, agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. When the economy shifts, retailers feel it almost immediately.

Over the last decade, we have operated through economic recessions, foreign exchange volatility, supply chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the most challenging inflationary periods in recent history. Each of these events fundamentally changed how businesses operate and how consumers make purchasing decisions.

Yet, despite these realities, one fact has remained constant: Nigeria continues to offer extraordinary long-term opportunities.

With one of Africa’s largest populations, a rapidly urbanising society and an increasingly sophisticated consumer base, the demand for organised retail will continue to grow. The question has never been whether the opportunity exists. The real question has always been whether businesses are prepared to invest patiently enough to realise it.

From the beginning, Marketsquare chose to take the long view.

Building More Than Supermarkets

People often see supermarkets simply as places to shop. We see them differently. Every Marketsquare store represents an ecosystem of economic activity. Behind every shelf is a Nigerian manufacturer, a farmer, a distributor, a logistics partner, or an entrepreneur whose business depends on access to reliable retail channels.

Retail is therefore much more than the sale of goods. It is a platform that connects production with consumption, creates employment, supports formalisation of businesses, and stimulates local economic development.

That understanding has shaped many of our decisions over the last decade. We have consistently expanded relationships with Nigerian suppliers because we believe the growth of indigenous retail should translate into the growth of indigenous enterprise. As local manufacturers improve, retailers become stronger. As retailers grow, suppliers gain greater access to markets. It is a mutually reinforcing relationship that benefits the wider economy.

Growth Is Built on Consistency, Not Speed

In today’s business environment, success is often measured by how quickly companies expand. Our experience has taught us something different.

Sustainable growth is rarely the result of rapid expansion. More often, it is the outcome of disciplined execution repeated consistently over time.

Every new Marketsquare store has represented months of planning, investment, preparation and execution. Expansion has never been about increasing our footprint for its own sake. It has always been about ensuring that every location delivers the same quality of service, product availability, and customer experience that our customers have come to expect.

Consistency builds trust. Trust builds loyalty. And loyalty is ultimately the foundation upon which enduring businesses are built. This philosophy has enabled us to grow steadily while maintaining the confidence of our customers and business partners.

Investing in People Before Infrastructure

Retail is often associated with buildings, shelves, and inventory. In reality, retail is a people business. Our greatest investment over the past decade has not been in physical infrastructure alone but in the thousands of Nigerians who work across our stores, distribution network, and corporate offices.

Technology can improve efficiency, but it cannot replace genuine customer service. Operational systems can enhance productivity, but they cannot substitute for engaged and motivated employees.

Every customer interaction ultimately shapes how a brand is perceived. This is why leadership development, employee training, and organisational culture remain among our highest priorities. Strong businesses are built by strong people.

Indigenous Enterprise Has Come of Age

One of the most encouraging developments within Nigeria’s business landscape is the growing confidence of indigenous companies. Over the last decade, Nigerian businesses have demonstrated increasing capacity to operate at scale across sectors previously dominated by international players.

Marketsquare’s own expansion reflects this broader evolution. It demonstrates that Nigerian companies possess the expertise, governance structures, and operational capability required to manage sophisticated retail businesses successfully.

This is not simply a corporate achievement. It is evidence that Nigerian enterprise is becoming increasingly competitive, resilient, and globally relevant. That should inspire confidence among investors, entrepreneurs, and policymakers alike.

Innovation Will Define the Next Chapter

If the first decade of organised retail in Nigeria was about expansion, the next decade will be defined by innovation.

Consumers are changing. Shopping habits are evolving. Digital technology is reshaping expectations around convenience, speed and personalisation. Retailers must therefore evolve beyond traditional business models.

At Marketsquare, our Vision 2030 strategy reflects this reality. We are investing in digital transformation, operational excellence, smarter supply chains, and data-driven decision-making to ensure that we remain responsive to changing customer expectations.

Technology, however, should never replace human relationships. Rather, it should strengthen them by enabling businesses to serve customers more efficiently and effectively. The retailers that succeed in the future will be those that combine technology with trust.

Sustainability Is No Longer Optional

Another defining characteristic of the next decade will be sustainability. Businesses today are expected to create value not only for shareholders but also for employees, communities, and the environment.

Customers increasingly support organisations whose values align with their own. For Marketsquare, this means continuing to strengthen our relationships with host communities, supporting local enterprise, reducing operational waste and ensuring that growth remains responsible and inclusive.

Long-term success depends on creating shared value.

Looking Ahead with Confidence

Anniversaries naturally invite reflection, but they should also inspire ambition. As we celebrate ten years of Marketsquare, we are proud of what we have achieved, yet we remain conscious that our journey is still unfolding.

Nigeria’s organised retail sector remains significantly underdeveloped relative to its potential. There are millions of consumers whose expectations continue to evolve and countless communities that deserve greater access to modern retail experiences.

The opportunities before us are substantial. Realising them will require continued investment, innovation, collaboration, and policy environments that encourage private sector growth.

For businesses, the responsibility is equally clear. We must continue building institutions rather than simply pursuing short-term profits. We must invest in people as much as in infrastructure. We must strengthen local supply chains. And above all, we must remain committed to creating value that extends beyond the walls of our businesses.

Marketsquare’s first decade has reinforced one belief above all else: Nigerian businesses are capable of building institutions that endure, compete, and lead. That belief has guided our journey over the past ten years. It will continue to shape our ambition for the next ten.