Everyone talks of the power of social media. It is undeniable.

Experts point out that while it holds incredible potential for good, it also has a dangerous capacity for harm.

Today, a social media post can transform an individual’s life or spark outrage across borders within minutes.

It is no surprise, therefore, that multinational corporations are increasingly finding themselves caught in the crossfire of geopolitical tensions, misinformation, and emotional nationalism, because of the power of social media. Digital mobs are on the rise.

For major South African conglomerates like telecommunications giant MTN Group, entertainment heavyweights MultiChoice, financial institution Stanbic IBTC, and luxury hospitality provider Protea Hotels, recent concerns about threats to their operations across West Africa following renewed anti-immigrant and Afrophobic tensions in South Africa highlight a growing challenge for businesses operating in an interconnected Africa.

The situation places cross-border investments and economic stability directly in the crossfire.

For the discerning, the issue extends beyond these four. It is about how African nations manage cross-border relationships, how citizens express grievances, and how businesses can be protected from becoming collateral damage in disputes they neither created nor control.

Historically, periodic Afrophobic attacks in South Africa have triggered anger across the continent, particularly in countries whose citizens have been victims. Nigerians, Ghanaians, Zimbabweans, and others have often reacted strongly whenever reports emerge of attacks on foreign nationals. In the digital age, these reactions are amplified through social media, where facts, emotions, rumours, and misinformation frequently intermingle.

The challenge for companies like MTN is that they are often perceived, rightly or wrongly, as symbols of South African economic interests. During periods of tension, calls for boycotts, threats against facilities, and coordinated online campaigns can quickly emerge. Such reactions may be emotionally understandable, but they can also be economically self-defeating.

In Nigeria, thousands of Nigerians are employed directly by MTN, with hundreds of thousands more working for businesses that do business with MTN. In addition, millions of everyday Nigerians own shares in the firm, which contribute substantial taxes and serve as critical infrastructure for financial services, education, healthcare, and communication.

Any disruption to these operations hurts local economies and consumers far more than it impacts distant political actors.

In the interest of full disclosure, I have a bias: I previously worked at MTN. But it also gives me firsthand insight into the company’s culture, values, and commitment to excellence.

So, the broader concern today is the increasing power of digital mobs. Social media platforms have become effective tools for mobilisation, but they can also fuel collective punishment. A viral post can trigger boycotts, vandalism threats, or reputational damage before facts are verified. In such environments, businesses face risks that traditional risk management frameworks never anticipated.

Africa cannot afford this cycle.

The continent is currently pursuing ambitious goals under the African Continental Free Trade Area, seeking greater economic integration, cross-border investments, and regional value chains. These objectives require trust. Investors need confidence that their businesses will not become targets whenever diplomatic disagreements arise between nations.

In my mind, the path forward requires action on multiple fronts.

First, governments must respond swiftly and transparently whenever Afrophobic incidents occur. Silence often creates an information vacuum that social media quickly fills with speculation and anger. One hopes someone in the South African government is taking notes.

Second, businesses must strengthen stakeholder engagement and localisation strategies. Companies operating across borders should consistently communicate their local impact, highlighting employment creation, tax contributions, community investments, and partnerships with indigenous businesses.

In addition, media organisations and digital influencers must exercise greater responsibility. Sensational reporting may generate clicks, but it can also inflame tensions and create unintended economic consequences. This is not a call to silence the truth. It is a call for prudence, responsibility, and appropriate caution.

Moreover, citizens must distinguish between legitimate advocacy and actions that ultimately harm their own communities. Holding governments accountable for protecting foreign nationals is important. Targeting businesses that employ local workers is rarely a productive solution.

Furthermore, African leaders should establish stronger continental mechanisms for responding to Afrophobic incidents. The problem is no longer merely a domestic issue for individual countries; it has become a continental economic challenge capable of undermining regional integration efforts. The African Union must do more.

The MTN situation serves as a reminder that Africa’s future prosperity depends not only on infrastructure, technology, and investment but also on the maturity of its public discourse. In a digitally connected continent, an attack on trust can spread faster than any virus.

Africa needs more bridges, not more barriers. Businesses should be encouraged to invest across borders, not forced to operate under the constant threat of becoming victims of political anger and social media outrage.

If the continent truly seeks economic integration and shared prosperity, then protecting legitimate businesses from the fallout of Afrophobia and digital vigilantism must become a collective responsibility. The cost of failing to do so may be far greater than many realise.