From Telco to TechCo: Why connectivity is no longer enough

For decades, the telecommunications industry competed on connectivity.

Success was measured by the size of our networks, the number of subscribers we served, and the volume of voice and data we carried.

That era connected millions of Nigerians and laid the foundation for today’s digital economy. But connectivity alone is no longer enough.

According to the GSMA, mobile technologies and services contributed 8% of Nigeria’s GDP, equivalent to approximately $19 billion, in 2023, while the sector supported hundreds of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly.

As Nigeria pursues its ambition of building a $1 trillion economy, the question is no longer how many people we connect, but how technology can help businesses become more productive, competitive and innovative.

The businesses that will lead the next decade will not necessarily be those with the biggest networks or the fastest speeds. They will be those that transform connectivity into productivity, intelligence and innovation. That is why the conversation across the telecommunications industry today is shifting from being a Telco to becoming a TechCo.

Digital platforms are reshaping communication, with customers expecting more personalised experiences, while technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are changing how organisations create value.

Today, the more important question for us is not simply, “How do we connect people?” but “How do we help people and businesses achieve more through technology?” This shift fundamentally redefines the role of technology companies in society.

Organisations are no longer looking for connectivity in isolation. They want technology solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen security, automate processes and enhance customer experiences. A retailer wants to connect hundreds of stores securely.

A manufacturer wants real-time visibility across its operations. Hospitals need reliable digital infrastructure to improve patient care, while schools increasingly depend on technology to expand learning opportunities.

In every case, the objective is the same. Organisations are no longer buying connectivity. They are investing in outcomes.

For business leaders, this means digital transformation can no longer be viewed as an IT initiative. It is a strategic business imperative.

According to International Data Corporation, global spending on digital transformation is expected to exceed $4 trillion by 2027, reflecting how technology has become central to competitiveness, operational efficiency and long-term growth.

Artificial Intelligence provides a clear example of this shift. At Airtel Nigeria, we recently introduced our AI-powered Spam Alert solution, which analyses network intelligence in real time to identify suspected spam calls before customers answer them.

The technology itself is important, but the bigger lesson is that innovation should do more than connect people. It should protect them, simplify everyday experiences and solve real problems.

Mobile technology also presents a significant opportunity to deepen financial inclusion. According to the World Bank, millions of Nigerian adults remain outside the formal financial system.

Through SmartCash Payment Service Bank, Airtel Nigeria is leveraging digital platforms to expand access to secure and convenient financial services, enabling more Nigerians and small businesses to participate in the digital economy. This reinforces an important reality: the future of technology lies in building ecosystems that empower people.

The Internet of Things represents another important frontier. The next generation of connected devices will extend beyond smartphones to include smart meters, medical devices, logistics assets, security systems and industrial equipment. These technologies will help businesses improve efficiency, reduce costs and make faster, data-driven decisions.

Nigeria is uniquely positioned to benefit from this transformation. With one of Africa’s youngest populations, expanding broadband infrastructure and a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem, the country has the opportunity to use technology to improve productivity across agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing and financial services.

However, this transformation cannot happen in isolation. It requires sustained collaboration between government, businesses, educational institutions and technology providers. Technology companies must continue investing in digital infrastructure and innovation.

Businesses must treat digital transformation as a strategic priority. Policymakers must create an enabling environment for innovation, while educational institutions must equip young Nigerians with the skills required for an increasingly digital economy.

Ultimately, the future of the telecommunications industry will not be defined by who owns the most spectrum or builds the most towers. It will be defined by who helps customers create the most value.

Customers are no longer buying connectivity. They are buying productivity. They are buying intelligence. They are buying security. They are buying convenience. Above all, they are buying growth opportunities.

The journey from Telco to TechCo is therefore more than the evolution of one industry. It is about reimagining how technology can unlock economic growth, improve lives and build a more inclusive digital economy for Nigeria.

The future is no longer connectivity. The future is productivity.

Dinesh Balsingh is the Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria