The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control has assured Nigerians that Nestlé infant formula sold in the country is safe and not affected by the recent product recall announced by Nestlé UK.

The agency disclosed this in an official public notice signed by its Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye.

The clarification follows growing public concern after Nestlé UK announced a voluntary recall of certain SMA infant formula batches across several countries, raising fears among Nigerian consumers about product safety.

What they said

According to the agency, the recalled products were withdrawn as a precaution following concerns over the possible presence of cereulide, a heat-resistant toxin produced by certain strains of Bacillus cereus, which may cause nausea and vomiting.

NAFDAC stressed that the affected batches were not registered with the agency and are not authorised for distribution in Nigeria.

NAFDAC explained that the SMA products available in Nigeria are manufactured at Nestlé’s Tuas Factory in Singapore and are duly registered with the agency.

“The Agency confirms that the SMA range marketed in Nigeria is manufactured at Nestlé’s Tuas Factory in Singapore and is duly registered with NAFDAC, including SMA GOLD 1 (NAFDAC Reg. No. B1-2783), SMA GOLD 2 (NAFDAC Reg. No. B1-2780), and SMA GOLD 3 (NAFDAC Reg. No. B1-2781),” they stated

The agency added that it has verified that both the SMA and NAN infant formula ranges produced for the Nigerian market are not part of the recalled batches announced by Nestlé UK.

Backstory

In early January, Nestlé, one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies, announced a precautionary recall of specific batches of its SMA infant formula and follow-on milk products in more than 50 countries after routine testing flagged a possible safety concern.

The company and food safety authorities in the UK and Europe said the affected batches may contain cereulide, a heat-resistant toxin produced by certain strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus known to cause foodborne illness, including nausea, vomiting and abdominal cramps, and is not easily destroyed by normal preparation processes.

The Food Standards Agency in the UK and other regulators published lists of specific batch codes and urged parents and caregivers not to use the recalled formulas and to seek refunds where applicable.

In Nigeria, the recall announcement stirred concern among consumers and caregivers who rely on infant formula, prompting the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control to step in with reassurance.

More details

NAFDAC warned against unauthorised importation, online purchases, or personal carriage of unregistered infant formula products into Nigeria, noting that it continues strict regulatory oversight through product registration, routine surveillance, and post-market monitoring.

The agency advised Nigerians to rely only on verified information from NAFDAC. The agency urged the public to discard any recalled products if encountered and report suspected sales to the nearest NAFDAC office or through the agency’s hotline.

What you should know

NAFDAC has, in recent years, issued several product recalls and safety alerts to protect public health. In late 2025, the agency had to clarify that Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles recalled in France for undeclared allergens were not sold or registered in Nigeria, and it stepped up surveillance to prevent the product from entering local markets.

NAFDAC also alerted the public to the recall of Nivea BLACK & WHITE invisible roll-on deodorant after harmful chemical content was detected by the European Union’s alert system, underscoring risks in cosmetic products sold abroad.

In the same period, the agency ordered the recall of Dove Beauty Cream Bar Soap due to a banned chemical impurity, demonstrating how imported consumer goods are monitored for compliance with safety standards.