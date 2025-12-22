The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that the Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles recalled in France do not come from Nigeria.

The information was disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director-General/CEO of NAFDAC.

French authorities recalled the product due to undeclared allergens, including milk and eggs, which may pose health risks to allergic consumers.

NAFDAC noted that noodles are on Nigeria’s Import Prohibition List, making it illegal for such products to enter the country.

What NAFDAC is saying

In its statement, NAFDAC said it has intensified nationwide surveillance to prevent the recalled product from entering Nigeria.

All zonal directors, state coordinators, and the Ports Inspection Directorate have been instructed to remain vigilant and intercept the product if found.

“The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has noted the recall of Indomie Noodles Vegetable Flavour by French authorities (Rappel Conso) due to the presence of undeclared allergens (milk and eggs), which may pose health risks to consumers with allergies or intolerances.

“NAFDAC clarifies that the recalled product does not originate from Nigeria and is not registered by the Agency for sale in the Nigerian market. In addition, noodles are listed on the Federal Government’s Import Prohibition List, making their importation into Nigeria unlawful and significantly reducing the likelihood of the affected product entering the country,” the statement read in part.

The agency emphasized that only noodles registered by NAFDAC are approved for sale in Nigeria, and these comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

How consumers can stay safe

The statement urged consumers to exercise caution, avoid unregistered food products, and promptly report any suspected sale or distribution of the recalled noodles.

NAFDAC provided a toll-free line (0800-162-3322) and online reporting platforms to submit complaints or report adverse reactions.

Prof. Adeyeye emphasized the agency’s ongoing commitment to protecting public health and ensuring the safety of all food products available in Nigeria.

What you should know

NAFDAC’s clarification that the Indomie Vegetable Flavour noodles recalled in France are not sold in Nigeria highlights its effort to keep unsafe or unregistered products off the market. Since noodles are a staple, the update helps reduce confusion and protect public health.

Building on recent actions, NAFDAC has stepped up regulatory enforcement. It withdrew, suspended, or canceled 101 pharmaceutical products.

It exposed falsified batches of Postinor‑2 and flagged banned foods on the FG’s Import Prohibition List.

The agency also destroys counterfeits, carries out inspections, and runs public awareness campaigns to ensure safety and quality standards.