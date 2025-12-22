Seplat has announced that Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed, recently appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director, has withdrawn his acceptance.

Mohammed, who was appointed alongside Mr. Larry Ephraim Ettah in an announcement dated 17 December 2025, withdrew over a conflict of interest, according to Seplat’s latest disclosure.

The disclosure notes that Engineer Saidu was recently appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), prompting his withdrawal from Seplat’s board.

Backstory

On 17 December, the Board of Seplat Energy Plc announced the appointment of Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed and Mr. Larry Ephraim Ettah as Independent Non-Executive Directors, effective 1 January 2026.

The notice, filed on the Nigerian Exchange, was issued by the company’s Director of Legal/Company Secretary, Mrs. Edith Onwuchekwa.

The appointments came after Mr. Bello Rabiu and Mr. Babs Omotowa resigned in April 2025, following their nomination to the Board of NNPC Limited by the President.

The Federal Government appointed Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed as NMDPRA CEO, succeeding Farouk Ahmed. Confirmed by the Senate in December 2025, he brings extensive NNPC and gas sector experience.

Board members congratulated him, stating:

“The company congratulates him on his appointment and fully supports this national assignment. We acknowledge the honor of serving in such a capacity and believe his appointment will bring valuable contributions to the industry.”

Seplat also stated it will update the public and stakeholders on any future appointment to the role.

About Saidu Aliyu Mohammed

Engr. Saidu Aliyu Mohammed is an energy executive with over 37 years’ experience in oil and gas, focusing on natural gas development, infrastructure, and commercialization.

A Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and the Nigerian Society of Chemical Engineers, he is a COREN-registered engineer with a B.Eng. in Chemical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University.

At NNPC, as Group Executive Director and COO of Gas & Power, he led major gas projects, policy frameworks, and contributed to the Petroleum Industry Act.

His work includes delivering key infrastructure like the Escravos–Lagos Pipeline Expansion, AKK Gas Pipeline, and Nigeria LNG Train 7, while representing Nigeria in regional and international energy forums.

Previous leadership roles include Managing Director of Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company, Managing Director of Nigerian Gas Company, and board chairmanships of strategic energy organizations.