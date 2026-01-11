The Federal Government has proposed to allocate N102.3 billion as counterpart funding for the Lagos Green Line rail project in the 2026 budget.

This is according to data from the 2026 Appropriation Bill under the Ministry of Transportation.

The Green Line is a 68-kilometre rail network running from the Lekki Free Zone to Marina.

It will connect major parts of Lagos, including Victoria Island (VI), Lekki, and Ajah.

The project was allocated N146.14 billion as counterpart funding in the 2025 budget proposal as well.

What the 2026 Appropriation Bill document is saying

Details in the 2026 Appropriation Bill show that the N102.3 billion allocation is earmarked for Phase One of the Lagos Green Line Metro Rail project.

The funds are to be transferred to the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI), which manages Federal Government equity participation, counterpart funding, and structured financing for major infrastructure projects.

This funding structure suggests continued reliance on structured financing arrangements, likely involving the Lagos State Government and other financiers.

In addition, the Federal Government plans to spend N68.5 billion under project code ERGP13247529 on consultancy services for the Lekki–Ijebu Ode–Ore–Kajola railway and the coastal railway corridor linking Badagry, Apapa, and Tin Can.

Other rail projects in the 2026 budget

The 2026 budget proposal also provides N29.04 billion under project code ERGP13177707 for ongoing and planned railway modernisation projects.

The allocation covers the completion of the Abuja–Kaduna railway, additional works on the Lagos–Ibadan rail line, and the rehabilitation of the Itakpe–Ajaokuta rail corridor. It also includes the construction of 12 station buildings and track-laying works at ancillary rail facilities in Agbor.

The same budget line provides for the design, manufacture, and installation of rolling stock, as well as the supply of spare parts and maintenance equipment.

It further includes funding for signalling and telecommunications systems on the Itakpe–Ajaokuta–Warri rail line and the deployment of acoustic sensing security surveillance systems on the Abuja–Kaduna corridor.

In addition, the budget makes provision for feasibility studies for new standard-gauge rail lines and the engagement of transaction advisers for the concession of the Abuja–Baro–Itakpe, Aladja–Warri Port, and Kano–Maradi rail projects.

What you should know

The Lagos Green Line rail is a proposed $3 billion, 70-kilometre network stretching from Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, with 17 stations along a mix of elevated and at-grade tracks.

It is planned to connect key areas, including Victoria Island, Ajah, Sangotedo, and the Lekki Free Zone, with modern station facilities, pedestrian bridges, elevators, escalators, and a depot near Sangotedo.

Construction was initially scheduled to begin in December 2025 after extensive feasibility studies and stakeholder consultations along the Lekki-Epe corridor. As of January 11, 2026, work has not yet started, though plans are underway.

Trains are expected to operate in eight-car B-type sets, reaching 100 km/h, with a minimum headway of three minutes and a projected capacity of 35,000 passengers per hour per direction. The first phase will cover the stretch from Lekki First Tollgate to Epe, while the second phase from Marina will include an on-water segment.

Experts have raised concerns about station spacing and operational capacity, noting that sparse coverage in Victoria Island and wide gaps along Lekki could limit ridership. Adding stations in high-traffic areas and integrating operations with existing lines were recommended to improve accessibility and efficiency.

The Federal Government’s counterpart funding for the project was N146.14 billion in the 2025 budget and is N102.3 billion in the 2026 budget, showing continued federal commitment while plans for implementation are finalised.