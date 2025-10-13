The Lagos State Government has announced that construction of the $3 billion Green Line rail project, connecting Marina to the Lekki corridor, is scheduled to begin in December 2025.

The announcement was made by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement posted on the official X account of the Lagos State Government on Monday.

Osiyemi noted that extensive feasibility studies and stakeholder consultations have been carried out along the Lekki-Epe corridor in preparation for the project.

The rail project is expected to take two to three years to complete and will be implemented in phases. The first phase will cover the stretch from Lekki First Tollgate to Epe, while the second phase, starting from Marina, will feature an on-water segment.

The announcement follows intensified enforcement along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, where authorities have cleared encroachments and restored wetlands essential to the Green Line’s right-of-way.

What you should know

The 70-kilometre Green Line will run from Marina to the Lekki Free Trade Zone, featuring 17 stations along a mix of elevated and at-grade tracks. The line begins at Marina, passes through Victoria Island, joins the Lekki-Epe Expressway, and continues through Ajah, Sangotedo, and Lekki Free Zone.

Stations will have modern designs with pedestrian bridges, elevators, escalators, and a depot near Sangotedo, alongside a 15-hectare parking facility at the Lekki Free Zone. Trains will operate in eight-car B-type sets, reaching speeds up to 100 km/h and a minimum headway of three minutes, with a projected capacity of 35,000 passengers per hour per direction.

On April 9, 2025, a video released by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) announced the estimated $3 billion cost of the project , detailing the alignments, design elements, and overall cost of the Green Line project.

Nairametrics had earlier reported the partial federal counterpart funding of N146.14 billion included in the 2025 budget , as well as the tripartite agreement signed with China Harbour Engineering Company to design, finance, and operate the line.

Experts have raised concerns over station spacing and operational capacity. Sparse coverage in Victoria Island and wide gaps along Lekki could limit ridership, while eight-car trains may be insufficient for long-term demand. Adding stations in high-traffic zones and aligning operations with existing lines were suggested to enhance accessibility and efficiency.