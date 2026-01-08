The Rivers State House of Assembly has commenced impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Odu.

This is according to proceedings at a plenary session of the Assembly on Thursday, where lawmakers formally read notices alleging gross misconduct against both officeholders.

The move, led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule, marks a major escalation in the ongoing political crisis in the oil-producing state and sets the stage for further constitutional actions.

What they are saying

At the plenary, the Majority Leader of the House, Major Jack, read a notice of impeachment against Governor Fubara, invoking Section 188 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The notice accused the governor of seven acts of gross misconduct, including the demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex and the approval of extra-budgetary expenditures without legislative consent.

Other allegations include the withholding of funds due to the Assembly Service Commission and disobedience to a Supreme Court judgment affirming the financial autonomy of the legislature.

The impeachment notice against the governor was endorsed by 26 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Allegations against the deputy governor

Following the notice against the governor, the Deputy Majority Leader, Linda Stewart, presented a separate impeachment notice against Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu.

The allegations against her include reckless and unconstitutional spending of public funds and actions said to have obstructed the constitutional functions of the House of Assembly.

Lawmakers also accused the deputy governor of allowing unauthorized individuals to occupy government offices without clearance from the legally constituted Assembly.

Additional claims include seeking budgetary approvals from groups not recognized as the legitimate Rivers State House of Assembly and withholding salaries and allowances meant for the Assembly and its Service Commission.

What this means

The commencement of impeachment proceedings signals a deepening political standoff in Rivers State, with potential implications for governance, public finance management, and political stability.

If the process advances, it could lead to investigations by a panel and, ultimately, the possible removal of the governor and his deputy, subject to constitutional requirements.

What you should know

Speaker Martins Amaewhule announced that the impeachment notices would be formally served on Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Odu within seven days.

This development follows months of tension between the executive arm of government and the Assembly, which has been marked by disputes over legitimacy, budgetary approvals, and control of state institutions.