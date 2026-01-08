In the past two decades, Nigeria’s skyline has become an unexpected stage for a drastic rise in private aviation.

What was once a rare symbol of elite mobility has grown into a fleet of well over a hundred business jets crisscrossing domestic and international routes.

According to industry figures, the number of private business aircraft operating in the country climbed from just 44 in 2005 to 157 by 2024, a surge of more than 350% that reflects both expanding wealth and shifting travel habits among the nation’s affluent.

Flying a private jet is not just about convenience; it’s about connecting business faster, offering access where commercial airlines cannot, flexibility, and providing a level of service that combines luxury, reliability, and exclusivity.

These jets allow business moguls, musicians, athletes, and other high-net-worth individuals to move quickly, either for work or leisure.

Flying a private jet is costly; flights start at around $3,000 and above, depending on the aircraft, distance, and level of luxury, making these jets accessible to only a select group of Nigeria’s economic elite.

The private jet business in Nigeria is built on relationships, trust, and discretion. Most clients come through referrals, with operators rarely advertising broadly.

Every flight is a careful balance of strict safety standards, experienced crews, and regulatory compliance from air operator certificates to international operational approvals.

This article explores the individuals driving Nigeria’s private jet market, investing heavily in one of the most elite forms of personal transport.

Here are the owners of commercial private jet companies in Nigeria

Yemi MacGregor is a Nigerian aviation entrepreneur and the founder and chief executive officer of Stargate Jets Services Limited, a Lagos-based business aviation company providing private jet charter and end-to-end aviation support across Nigeria and international routes. MacGregor holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Lagos. He is also the founder and CEO of Stargate Chauffeur Services, a transportation company that complements Stargate Jets’ air charter operations. He founded Stargate Jets Services Limited in February 2013. Its operations are headquartered in Lagos, with handling capability at all Nigerian airports and partnerships with agents in major global aviation hubs. The company’s charter and management portfolio includes aircraft such as the Legacy 600, Falcon 900DX, Embraer ERJ-135, Hawker 800XP, and Challenger 605, enabling it to meet different mission profiles for executive, corporate, and special-purpose travel. In 2018, MacGregor expanded the Stargate brand with the launch of Stargate Chauffeur Services, a luxury chauffeur company based in Lagos. The service operates a fleet of executive Mercedes-Benz vehicles and provides airport transfers, corporate travel, event transportation, and bespoke mobility solutions.