The political crisis in Rivers State appears to have worsened as about 10 bulldozers are reported to have driven into the premises of the State House of Assembly on Wednesday and started demolishing buildings in the complex.

This is coming less than 24 hours after a High Court sitting in Port Harcourt affirmed Edison Ehie, an ally of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, as the authentic Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly.

Bulldozers arrived at the Complex around 6am on Wednesday and commenced the demolition exercise about 2 months after fire gutted the complex.

Ehie was recognized by the court as the Speaker of the House while the court restrained Martins Amaewhule from parading himself as the speaker.

Alternative to be provided

Edison Ehie, led other lawmakers loyal to the governor to hold a sitting early on Wednesday before the demolition began.

It was gathered that Ehie, during the session, said the complex was due for repairs following the explosion that rocked the building on October 30, 2023, saying the governor will provide an alternative place for them to sit for the meantime.

Governor Fubara presented the N800 billion 2024 budget estimates to the Edison Ehie-led group at the Government House the same moment the demolition was carried out.

The presentation of the budget was held at a hall in the Government House, apparently, due to the “renovation” work at the state assembly complex which started Wednesday morning.

More to follow…