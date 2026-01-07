The Lagos State Government has approved a three-month discount window for motorists to replace faded and unreadable vehicle number plates.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

The move is aimed at improving road safety and strengthening security across the state.

What the Lagos State Government is saying

The approval was granted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. It was disclosed by the Permanent Secretary of the Motor Vehicles Administration Agency (MVAA), Mr. Rasheed Muri-Okunola.

He described the measure as a citizen-friendly intervention. He said it was designed to encourage voluntary compliance.

The state government said clear number plates are critical to traffic management and public safety. It noted that faded or unreadable plates create challenges for law enforcement agencies.

The government did not, however, disclose the percentage of the discount that motorists would receive under the rebate.

More insights

Muri-Okunola said the discount was introduced to reduce the financial burden on motorists. He added that it also gives vehicle owners enough time to replace worn-out plates.

The rebate applies only to faded, worn, or unclear number plates. It does not apply to new vehicle registrations.

Motorists were advised to visit the MVAA One-Stop Centre in Oshodi or any MVAA station across the state. Residents were warned to avoid unauthorised agents.

The government said legible number plates support crime detection and digital vehicle tracking systems. It added that the initiative aligns with its approach of balancing enforcement with empathy.

What this means

For motorists, the decision offers a limited window to replace faded number plates at a lower cost. The level of the discount is not, however, stated.

It also signals stricter attention to vehicle identification in Lagos.

Motorists who act early can regularise their documentation while contributing to safer roads.

What you should know

The price of vehicle number plates in Nigeria went up in 2025 following a new fee structure approved by the Joint Tax Board (JTB). The revised fees took effect nationwide from June 8, 2025.

The adjustment was prompted by the introduction of enhanced security features for number plates and driver’s licenses, as well as rising production costs.

Under the new structure, the fees are as follows:

Standard private vehicle number plate – N30,000

Standard commercial vehicle number plate – N30,000

Articulated vehicle number plate – N90,000

Dealer vehicle number plate – N100,000

Out-of-season number plate – N150,000

Fancy vehicle number plate – N400,000

Government standard vehicle number plate – N80,000

Government fancy vehicle number plate – N120,000

Motorcycle number plate – N12,000

Fancy motorcycle number plate – N50,000

Government standard motorcycle number plate – N20,000

Government fancy motorcycle number plate – N50,000

With this current price structure, the Lagos State Government's three-month discount offers motorists a chance to replace faded number plates at a lower cost.