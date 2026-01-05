President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent 21 nominees to the Senate for the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission boards.

The disclosure was conveyed in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy), on January 5, 2026.

The nominees include both executive and non-executive members, with Senator Magnus Abe nominated as chair of the NUPRC board and Adegbite Ebiowei Adeniji as chair of the NMDPRA board.

What the Presidency is saying

The Presidency emphasized that the 21 nominations are key to strengthening Nigeria’s oil and gas sector regulation.

The statement highlighted that the nominees were selected based on their experience, expertise, and capacity to perform their roles professionally.

President Tinubu has asked the Senate to expedite the confirmation process, stressing that timely approval will enable the boards to fully discharge their duties and ensure the continued effective regulation of both upstream and downstream petroleum activities.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written two letters to the Senate, seeking confirmation of 21 nominees for the boards of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC),” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the nominations include a mix of new appointees and experienced officials previously serving under former administrations, reflecting continuity and fresh expertise.

The President has asked the Senate to approve all nominees quickly to ensure that both agencies continue to regulate the oil and gas sector professionally.

NMDPRA nominees

For the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Senator Magnus Abe was nominated as board chair. Abe served two terms representing Rivers South East in the Senate, is a former board member of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, and currently chairs the National Agency of the Great Green Wall.

Other nominees include:

Engineer Paul Yaro Jezhi, former Trade Union Congress chairman in Kaduna, serving as a non-executive commissioner

Mr Sunday Adebayo Babalola, former deputy director of the Department of Petroleum Resources (abolished under the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021), serving as a non-executive commissioner

Executive commissioners: Muhammed Sabo Lamido, Edu Inyang, Justin Ezeala, Henry Darlington Oki, Indabawa Bashari Alka, Mahmood Tijani, and Olayemi Adeboyejo

NUPRC nominees

For the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Mr Adegbite Ebiowei Adeniji was nominated as board chair.

Adeniji is a lawyer with over 30 years in energy and natural resources, a former special technical adviser to the Minister of State for Petroleum, and a former World Bank Oil and Gas Policy adviser to Nigeria. He is currently managing partner at ENR Advisory.

Other nominees include:

Chief Kenneth Kobani – former Minister of State for Trade and former Secretary to the Government of Rivers State (non-executive member)

Mrs Asabe Ahmed – non-executive member

Executive directors and other members:

Abiodun Adeniji – Finance

Francis Ogaree – Hydrocarbon

Oluwole Adama – Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure

Dr Mustapha Lamorde – Corporate Services and Administration

Mr Yahaya Nasamu Yinusa – Distribution Systems

Adeyemi Murtala Aminu – Corporate Services

Ms Modie Ogechukwu – Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning

Barrister Olawale Dawodu – Board Secretary and Legal Adviser

What you should know

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s nominations for the boards of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) follow recent leadership changes at both agencies.

Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan assumed office as NUPRC Chief Executive on December 23, 2025, succeeding Gbenga Komolafe. She brings extensive experience in banking, public service, and the oil and gas sector.

Engineer Saidu Aliyu Mohammed took over as NMDPRA Chief Executive following the resignation of Ahmed Farouk.