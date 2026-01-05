The Nigerian Stock Market hit a major milestone on January 5, 2026, reaching a market value of over N100 trillion for the first time ever!!

This follows a strong rally that lifted equity capital from N99.90 trillion to N101.5 trillion.

Tracked by the All-Share Index (ASI), the market surged 2,725.8 points, or 1.74%, to close at 159,218.2, up from 156,730.7, as investors took positions in mid- and large-cap counters.

This sustained momentum brings the ASI within striking distance of the 160,000-point mark, fueled by positive sentiment and stocks hitting the 10% daily gain limit.

What the data is saying

The market’s 1.74% daily gain reflects strong investor confidence, with the ASX 200 now firmly above 6,000, pushing the year-to-date return to 2.32%.

Top gainers included NSLTECH, Champion, Fidson, and others, all reaching the 10% daily gain limits.

On the downside, Juli and Ikeja Hotels led the decliners, shedding 9.93% and 9.91%, respectively.

Trading volume increased, with Tantalizer and Zenith Bank leading the activity, trading 71.7 million and 53.3 million shares, respectively.

Zenith Bank dominated transaction value, recording N3.5 billion in trades, followed by WAPCO with N2.5 billion and Aradel at N1.5 billion.

More on market movers and performance

The session revealed strong interest across large-cap stocks.

Among the SWOOTs (stocks worth over one trillion naira), Aradel rose 7.18%, International Breweries gained 6.67%, and Nigerian Breweries rose by 4.28%.

On the FUGAZ list, which includes key financial stocks, Accesscorp surged 8.7%, Zenith Bank gained 3.88%, and GTCO and UBA both posted notable increases of 5.09% and 6.63%, respectively.

Top 5 gainers included:

NSLTECH: Up 10% to N0.88

CHAMPION: Up 10% to N15.40

FIDSON: Up 10% to N60.50

MAYBAKER: Up 10% to N20.90

PZ: Up 10% to N49.50

Top 5 losers:

JULI: Down 9.93% to N7.26

IKEJAHOTEL: Down 9.91% to N40.45

SUNUASSUR: Down 4.55% to N5.25

SOVRENINS: Down 2.36% to N3.72

BERGER: Down 2.08% to N47.00

Why this Matters

This strong performance indicates that investor optimism remains high, with broad-based gains across various sectors, particularly consumer goods, banking, and energy.

The market’s continued rally, especially in heavyweight stocks, suggests that institutional investors are returning after the holiday break, setting the stage for a potentially strong start to 2026.

A breach of the N100 trillion market cap level will not only provide a psychological boost for investor sentiment but also signal sustained market strength moving forward.

What you should know

The market’s performance follows a positive end to 2025, where key sectors like consumer goods, insurance, and industrial goods drove gains.

In the coming weeks, analysts will monitor dormant stocks and underperformers for signs of renewed interest and possible bargain-hunting opportunities.

Market Outlook: The All-Share Index has broken through 159,000 points, with a market cap surpassing N100 trillion.

If buying interest remains sustained, particularly across large- and mid-cap stocks, the market could continue its rally, with the next upside target set above the 160,000-point mark.