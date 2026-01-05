The Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) in Kaduna State has denied reports that it is planning a statewide strike, insisting that health services across the state will continue without disruption.

This is according to a statement issued by the union and addressed to the Head of the Kaduna State Civil Service. The union said the claims, which have been circulating on social media, are false, unverified, and capable of causing unnecessary public anxiety.

The statement, signed by Sani Yusuf Saulawa on behalf of the union’s state chairman, comes amid heightened sensitivity around labour actions in Nigeria’s health sector, where strikes in recent years have often strained public hospitals.

Kaduna State, with a population of over eight million people, relies heavily on public health facilities as the primary source of care for most residents.

What they are saying

MHWUN said it has “no plan whatsoever” to embark on any strike action in Kaduna State, dismissing the reports as mere rumours. According to the union, its leadership was alarmed by social media posts alleging that health workers were preparing to shut down services over unresolved grievances.

The union emphasized its commitment to industrial harmony, dialogue, and continuous engagement with the state government, noting that no notice of industrial action had been issued at any level.

In a conciliatory tone, the union commended the Kaduna State Government, led by Governor Uba Sani, for what it described as proactive steps to strengthen the health sector and improve workers’ welfare.

Among the measures cited were the approval and implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure for health workers, known as CONHESS and CONMESS, within the state civil service and the State Primary Health Care Board.

The union also highlighted the promotion and implementation of three years of outstanding staff advancements, a long-standing issue across many public institutions.

It further pointed to the upgrading and renovation of 255 health facilities and general hospitals across the state, alongside the provision of essential medical equipment to primary healthcare centres.

Other interventions mentioned include the supply of ambulances to general hospitals to improve referral services and the ongoing recruitment of 1,800 health professionals under the State Primary Health Care Board. The union noted that over 90% of the board’s workforce are MHWUN members, underscoring its interest in maintaining stability in the system.

What you should know

Frequent industrial actions in the health sector often disrupt essential services and place additional pressure on already overstretched facilities. MHWUN’s denial provides reassurance to residents and policymakers that healthcare delivery in Kaduna State will not be interrupted by labour unrest in the near term.

The union acknowledged that some demands remain unresolved but expressed confidence that the state government is aware of them and will address the issues before the end of the year, adding that these outstanding matters do not justify any strike action.

The denial follows a separate labour action announced last year by resident doctors in Kaduna State.

In September 2025, the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kaduna State chapter, declared an indefinite strike from September 1 over the state government’s failure to implement the 2024 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure and other welfare agreements.

The ARD said it remained open to dialogue but stressed that the timely implementation of agreed commitments was critical to preventing industrial action.