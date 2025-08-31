Resident doctors in Kaduna State have announced an indefinite strike starting 12:00 a.m. on Sunday, September 1, 2025, citing the government’s failure to implement the 2024 Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and other welfare agreements.

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Kaduna State chapter, in a communiqué issued after an emergency virtual congress meeting and shared with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reiterated its commitment to dialogue and fair negotiations but stressed that timely fulfillment of key agreements was necessary to avoid industrial action.

Dr Richard Daniel, President of ARD, lauded members’ patience, noting they worked beyond the initial deadline to give the government time to implement 2024 CONMESS and resolve other longstanding welfare demands.

“Our members showed understanding by staying on duty while expecting implementation of agreements signed in good faith.

“We hoped all concerns would be resolved by the end of August,” Daniel stated.

However, he said no changes reflecting the agreement were observed in the August 2025 salary, in spite of the expiration of the government’s two-month implementation timeline agreed upon in June.

“As a result, the association resolved to commence the indefinite strike, not as a first option, but a necessary response to repeated delays in addressing doctors’ legitimate demands and welfare concerns,” he added.

Barau Dikko doctors join strike

In a related move, the ARD at Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital announced it would also begin an indefinite strike from midnight, Aug. 31, in alignment with the broader action by the state chapter.

Dr Josiah Yakubu, representing the Barau Dikko chapter, said formal reminder letters were sent on June 19, Aug. 1, and Aug. 25, urging compliance with the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June.

“We remain hopeful the government will show goodwill by fulfilling its promises.

“Our goal remains quality healthcare, which depends on fair treatment and proper support for medical professionals,” Yakubu said.

Call for government action

Both associations called on the Kaduna State Government to act promptly to avoid disruption of healthcare delivery.

They also reaffirmed their readiness to suspend the strike once agreements are fully honoured and welfare concerns addressed.

What you should know

Nigeria has witnessed multiple strikes across its health sector this year, driven by poor remuneration, unpaid allowances, and inadequate working conditions.

The Kaduna resident doctors’ strike highlights how state-level disputes mirror broader national challenges around health sector financing, doctor retention, and the implementation of CONMESS.

The strike threatens to paralyze healthcare delivery in Kaduna State, potentially leaving patients stranded in public hospitals.

It also reflects growing unrest in Nigeria’s healthcare system, where unresolved welfare issues have fueled both frequent strikes and the mass migration of doctors abroad, popularly referred to as “Japa.”