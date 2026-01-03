The Nigerian Army has taken into custody Shariff Umar, identified as the coordinator of a suicide bombing network operating in the North-East.

The move follows intelligence-led operations that led to the arrest of 14 suspects linked to suicide attacks in Maiduguri on December 31, 2025.

The announcement was contained in a statement issued by Sani Uba, Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, on January 3, 2026.

What the Army is saying

According to the statement, Shariff Umar, also known as “Yusuf,” is accused of orchestrating recent suicide attacks, including the bombing at Gamboru Market Mosque on December 24, 2025, and a foiled attack in Damaturu.

Investigations revealed that Umar was responsible for recruiting, preparing, and dispatching suicide bombers, as well as coordinating logistics and supplying Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components.

The intelligence-led cordon-and-search operation in the Kalmari area of Maiduguri led to the arrest of 14 suspects. During questioning, a suspected suicide bomber, Ibrahim Muhammad, directly identified Shariff Umar as the ringleader.

“Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) has made a major breakthrough in its sustained counter-terrorism operations with the identification of Shariff Umar as the principal coordinator of suicide bombing activities responsible for recent attacks and attempted attacks within the North East.

“This development followed intelligence-led cordon-and-search operations conducted at the Kalmari area of Maiduguri on 31 December 2025, during which 14 suspects linked to suicide bombing activities were arrested,” the statement read in part.

Further investigations uncovered links within Umar’s household, including his wife, Yagana Modu, and stepdaughter, Amina, who confirmed the presence of suspect bombers at their residence.

The Army said all suspects remain in custody as investigations continue to dismantle the network, identify collaborators, and recover explosives. It urged the public to stay vigilant, report suspicious activity, and cooperate to prevent further attacks in the North-East.

Backstory

The Gamboru Market Mosque bombing, which killed at least five people and injured around 35 during evening prayers on Christmas Eve, is now directly linked to Shariff Umar.

Unverified footage circulating on social media showed chaos, with people fleeing through the dusty market area after the blast group claimed responsibility, but investigations by Operation HADIN KAI established that Umar coordinated the attack.

Maiduguri has long been a focal point of the insurgency led by Boko Haram and its offshoot, the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP). These groups have carried out campaigns in Borno State since 2009 with the aim of establishing an Islamic caliphate.

The Presidency condemned the attack. Vice President Kashim Shettima described it as a despicable assault on innocent citizens and the peace of the nation. The Presidency promised swift action to pursue the perpetrators, strengthen security in the region, and support affected communities.

What you should know

The North-East and surrounding regions of Nigeria have long faced terrorist attacks, armed assaults, and bombings targeting civilians, markets, and places of worship.

Recently, the Nigerian military has made significant progress. Targeted operations have neutralized scores of terrorists, dismantled networks, and led to key arrests, including Shariff Umar, a suicide bombing coordinator.

The Federal Government has strengthened security efforts. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a national security emergency and overhauled law enforcement leadership. Defence Minister General Christopher Musa has focused on improving intelligence, rapid response, and operational readiness.

Nigeria is also cooperating closely with the United States. In December 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump authorised precision airstrikes against terrorist bases in the North-West following intelligence coordination with Nigerian authorities.