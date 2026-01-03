The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the continued detention of the Brazilian vessel MV San Antonio and its 21 crew members following the seizure of 25.5 kilograms of cocaine at Apapa Port.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Nigeria Customs Service via its official X account on Saturday.

The court granted the extension to allow the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to complete ongoing investigations into the transnational drug trafficking network linked to the vessel.

What Customs is saying

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) described the seizure and detention as part of its zero-tolerance stance against narcotics trafficking.

Justice Friday Nkemakonam Ogazi, in a ruling following an application by the NDLEA, extended the detention of the vessel and its crew for an additional 14 days. The extension allows investigators to conclude inquiries into the international drug operation.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance against narcotics trafficking as a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordered the continued detention of a foreign vessel, MV San Antonio, and its 21 crew members over their alleged involvement in a major cocaine smuggling operation uncovered at Apapa Port.

“Justice Friday Nkemakonam Ogazi, in a ruling delivered following an application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), granted an extension of the detention of the vessel and its crew for an additional 14 days to allow investigators to conclude ongoing inquiries into the international drug trafficking network,” the statement read in part.

Comptroller Emmanuel Oshoba, Customs Area Controller for Apapa Port, said the vessel’s travel history, which included stops in Brazil, Honduras and Guatemala, triggered red flags for Customs intelligence.

He emphasized that the seizure demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-driven operations and the agency’s strengthened collaboration with sister agencies to secure Nigeria’s ports.

Backstory

On December 6, 2025, the Apapa Command of the NCS intercepted the MV San Antonio shortly after it berthed from Brazil, uncovering 25.5 kilograms of cocaine concealed in 24 parcels packed across five bags of sugar.

The operation was carried out jointly with the NDLEA, which formally took over the vessel, seized narcotics, and arrested all 21 crew members, including the ship’s master, Trofymov Oleksandr.

The NDLEA had initially secured an ex parte court order on December 12, 2025, authorizing the detention of the vessel and crew for 14 days pending the conclusion of investigations and the filing of criminal charges. According to the agency, the detained crew comprised nationals of Russia, the Philippines, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan, who were all taken into custody for further investigation.

The agency highlighted that the cocaine was discovered following intelligence-led operations and that the shipment’s concealment and links to Nigerian nationals suggested the involvement of a wider syndicate.

What you should know

The MV San Antonio seizure follows a similar interception in November 2025 aboard the Brazil-linked vessel MV Nord Bosporus, highlighting repeated attempts by traffickers to exploit shipping routes from South America to Nigeria.