The Nigerian Army neutralized over 80 terrorists, rescued 34 kidnapped civilians, and arrested dozens of suspects in operations from December 25 to 29.

A credible source at Army Headquarters told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Operations, according to NAN, were conducted across multiple states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

What the Army is saying

The source said operations in Gulumba Gana, Kumshe, Kasho Miri, and Chongolokura neutralized 38 more terrorists, with intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) identifying additional high-value targets.

In Niger and Katsina States, the source revealed that troops successfully repelled coordinated terrorist attacks at FOB Kwanar Dutse in Mariga LGA and along the Shanono–Katsina axis, rescuing one civilian and recovering 78 cows and 28 sheep stolen by the insurgents.

According to him, security operations also yielded significant success in kidnapping rescues.

“In Kebbi State, 16 civilians were rescued by troops of 223 Battalion following a tip-off in Unashi Village, Danko Wasagu LGA. In Plateau, one victim was rescued in Yaka Naji Jandutse, Wase LGA, despite two DSS personnel sustaining injuries during the encounter,” he said.

The source said the troops also disrupted criminal activities across the country, apprehending 11 illegal miners in the FCT.

According to him, two armed robbery suspects were apprehended in Plateau and the stolen funds were recovered.

“In Delta, two illegal oil bunkerers were arrested, with 104 sacks (2,600 litres) of crude oil recovered, while three suspected sea pirates linked to the BIG JOE militant group were arrested in Cross River,” he said.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian army to proactive intelligence-led operations, rescue of kidnapped victims, and neutralization of insurgent and criminal threats.

What This Means

The latest operations highlight the Nigerian Army’s intensified nationwide posture against terrorism, kidnapping, and organised crime, particularly during a period traditionally marked by increased security risks.

The Army said these results reaffirm its commitment to intelligence-driven operations, rescuing victims, and neutralizing threats to protect lives and maintain national security.

What you should know

Last week, the Federal Government designated kidnappers and violent armed groups as terrorists, escalating Nigeria’s response to abductions, attacks on farmers and community violence.

This signals a shift from treating mass kidnappings and rural attacks as ordinary crimes to confronting them with full counterterrorism measures.

Nigeria’s kidnap-for-ransom economy has surged, with at least N2.56 billion paid between July 2024 and June 2025 to free abductees.