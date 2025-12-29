World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a road accident on Monday in Ogun State, along the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, leaving two people feared dead and several others injured.

The crash occurred around 11 a.m. near the Sagamu Interchange area, close to Danco Filling Station in Makun. PUNCH first reported the incident.

According to video circulating online, Joshua was travelling in a Lexus SUV with the number plate KRD 850 HN when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck on the highway.

Initial reports suggest the truck, which appeared to be transporting food grains, was parked when the SUV struck it, though the circumstances are still being investigated.

Varying reports state that Joshua sustained minor injuries and received immediate treatment at the scene. He was reportedly seated behind the driver when the collision happened. Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps later arrived to manage the situation and begin preliminary investigations.

An eye witness account said, ‘His tyre actually busted before he hit a stationed trailer. I was at the other side of the road, in a commercial bus coming to Lag. It was too disastrous.’

Two individuals were confirmed dead at the scene, while several others were attended to by emergency responders. No further details on the identities of the victims have been released as of the time of reporting. Local authorities are yet to issue an official statement, and attempts to reach the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) Commander, Akinbiyi Babatunde, were unsuccessful.

The Lagos–Ibadan Expressway, a critical travel and commercial route, is known for heavy traffic congestion and recurring road safety concerns, often attributed to poor road conditions, speeding, and stalled trucks along major sections.

The crash has generated widespread reactions online, with fans across the world expressing concern over Joshua’s well-being. While his injuries are believed to be minor, more updates regarding his medical status and the investigation into the accident are expected in the coming hours.

This is a developing story….