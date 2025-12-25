The Lagos State Government has advised motorists and commuters to plan ahead as major roads around Lagos Island will be temporarily closed on Saturday for the Eyo Festival.

Key routes affected include the Third Mainland Bridge, Obalende, and other connecting streets.

The disclosure was contained in a traffic advisory issued by the Lagos State Government on Wednesday via its official X account.

What the traffic advisory is saying

According to the advisory, vehicular movement on major Lagos Island streets, particularly along the Eyo procession routes, will be restricted or fully closed to ensure the safe passage of the traditional festival.

Affected areas include the Third Mainland Bridge axes around Adeniji Adele Road, Sura junction, and Obalende axes. Onikan junction and the CMS Bridge axes, including Outer Marina and UBA-Inner Marina streets, will also be impacted.

Apongbon axes, covering Apongbon Bridge, Olowogbowo, and Ebute Ero, are affected, as well as the Idumota axes, including Iddo, Carter Bridge, Ejalonibu, and Odo Alagbafo.

Motorists and commuters are urged to expect heavy traffic around these key routes, follow the directives of traffic officials, and consider using public transportation where possible.

“As Lagos comes alive with the rich traditions of the Eyo Festival, motorists and commuters are advised to plan ahead.

“Expect road closures and heavy traffic around key routes leading to Lagos Island. Kindly use alternative routes, follow traffic officials’ directives, and consider public transportation where possible,” the statement read in part.

To ease congestion and ensure smooth traffic flow during the festival, alternative routes have been recommended. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys in advance and exercise patience while the temporary road closures are in effect.

Recommended alternative routes

Motorists have been urged to use alternative routes to navigate Lagos Island during the Eyo Festival.

To access Lagos Island, recommended detours include:

Third Mainland Bridge → Dolphin Road → Osborne Road → Alfred Rewane Road → Falomo Bridge → Akin Adesola or Lekki-Epe Expressway

Eko Bridge → Apongbon → CMS Bridge → Bonny Camp → Ozumba Mbadiwe Road → Law School → Lekki-Epe Expressway

To exit Lagos Island, motorists can take:

Lekki-Epe Expressway → Victoria Island → Falomo Bridge → Alfred Rewane Road → Osborne Road → Dolphin Road → Third Mainland Bridge

Lekki-Epe Expressway → Law School → Ozumba Mbadiwe Road → Bonny Camp → CMS Bridge → Apongbon → Eko Bridge

These detours are designed to ease congestion and maintain smooth traffic flow throughout the festival. The Lagos State Government also stressed that LASTMA officials will be stationed at all diversion points to guide motorists and minimize disruptions.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government routinely issues traffic advisories for events and activities that are likely to disrupt normal traffic flow across the city. Such advisories are aimed at keeping commuters informed, reducing congestion, and ensuring public safety.

For instance, the government announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the planned repair works on the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge, which ran from Saturday, June 28 to Wednesday, October 15, 2025. The rehabilitation, carried out in eight phases, affected both lanes of the bridge over a total of 110 days, requiring motorists to follow alternative routes.

Similarly, the government issued a traffic advisory for ACME Road in Ikeja, which was closed to all vehicular traffic on Saturday, May 10, 2025, to accommodate the APC primaries at the APC State Secretariat.

These advisories demonstrate the state’s proactive approach to managing traffic disruptions during major events, helping commuters plan ahead and avoid unnecessary delays.