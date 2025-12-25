President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s security, unity and stability, assuring citizens that the government remains steadfast in upholding religious freedom and peaceful coexistence across the country.

He made the remark in his Christmas message to Nigerians on Wednesday.

Christians all over the world observe Christmas on December 25 to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

What Tinubu is saying

The President said his pledge to protect lives and property remains firm under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Since I assumed office in 2023, I have continually reassured Nigerians of our unyielding commitment to safeguarding the security, unity, and stability of our nation. That commitment remains steadfast under God and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

Christmas message of peace and hope

The President urged citizens to reflect beyond the celebrations on the significance of the birth of Jesus Christ and His message of peace, hope and salvation.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, may the love of Christ and His message of grace, hope, peace, and goodwill to humanity abide with us all,” he said.

“Beyond the celebration and festivities of this season, Christmas reminds us to reflect on the significance of Jesus Christ’s birth and His message of salvation as the Prince of Peace.”

Tinubu extended Christmas greetings to Christians in Nigeria and around the world, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the country.

“On this Holy Day, I wish all Christians in Nigeria and around the world a Merry Christmas. I thank God for the opportunity to serve as the leader of our great country, and I pray for peace in our land, especially among individuals of differing religious beliefs,” he said.

Commitment to religious freedom

The President reiterated his administration’s resolve to protect religious freedom and ensure the safety of Nigerians of all faiths.

“As your President, I remain committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect all people of different faiths from violence,” Tinubu stated.

He stressed that no Nigerian should suffer discrimination or violence on account of religious belief.

“All Nigerians have the right to live, worship, and pursue their aspirations in safety and dignity. No one, regardless of ethnicity or belief, should be made to suffer for professing and practising his faith,” he said.

Acknowledging Christians’ contributions to nation-building

Tinubu also acknowledged the contributions of Christians to Nigeria’s development, noting that the values of love, compassion and service inspired by the Gospel have helped strengthen communities.

“The love of Christ and the message of the Gospel have inspired many Christians to care for the vulnerable and less privileged in our society,” he said.

“We honour those who, following the example of Jesus, work tirelessly to promote peace, harmony, and tolerance in their communities.”

According to him, the Christmas season serves as a reminder that faith remains a source of hope amid challenges.

“For those who bring hope and faith in the midst of despair, this season is a reminder that, despite daunting challenges, God is with us,” the President added.

Engagement with religious leaders

The President disclosed that his administration has engaged extensively with leaders of Nigeria’s major faiths to address concerns around insecurity and religious intolerance.

“Throughout the year, I have had the privilege of engaging with prominent leaders from the two major faiths in the country,” he said, adding that the government would build on the engagements to strengthen collaboration, prevent conflict and promote peaceful coexistence.

“These shared values must continue to bind us together as one indivisible and resilient people of our blessed country,” Tinubu noted.

Road safety advisory for holiday travels

As Nigerians travel during the festive season, the President urged citizens to exercise patience and discipline on the roads.

“As many Nigerians travel to reunite with family and loved ones during this holiday period, I urge all citizens to exercise patience and maintain discipline on the roads,” he said.

“I wish all travellers a safe journey and a safe return to their destinations.”

Building a greater Nigeria

Tinubu concluded by expressing confidence in Nigeria’s future, anchored on faith and collective resolve.

“With confidence in divine providence and our collective strength, we will continue the work of building a greater Nigeria, one that future generations will be proud of,” he said.

What you should know

Tinubu’s Christmas message is coming barely two months after U.S. President Donald Trump officially designated Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern,” alleging widespread attacks on Christian communities.

The designation signals heightened U.S. attention and action regarding religious freedom violations in the country.

Nigeria has continued to refute the allegation, insisting that there is no religious genocide in the country.