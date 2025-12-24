BitMartehas launched in Nigeria as an innovative e-commerce platform designed to tackle challenges such as delayed fulfillment, payment insecurity, and poor customer service, aiming to transform the country’s online shopping experience.

The platform offers fast merchant settlement, secure payments for buyers, a unique delivery code system, business analytics, empowerment programs, and a customer loyalty scheme, while promoting made-in-Nigeria products and supporting local entrepreneurs.

Backed by a strong leadership team and robust operational structure, BitMarte is positioned to revolutionize e-commerce in Nigeria and expand its impact across the region.

bitMARTe, a new Nigerian-focused e-commerce platform, has officially launched operations, unveiling a suite of innovative features designed to address long-standing challenges facing online shopping and digital commerce across Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Executive Officer of SpringRock Group and founder of bitMARTe, Dr. Eke Eke, said that the platform was built with a deep understanding of the peculiar realities of the African market, particularly issues around delivery delays, payment security, product quality and access to business capital.

Beyond online marketplace

Dr. Eke emphasised that bitMARTe is not merely an online marketplace, but a technology-driven operating system tailored to manage the infrastructural and logistical challenges unique to the region, while delivering services comparable to global e-commerce standards.

One of the platform’s standout innovations is its same-city, same-day delivery service, aimed at restoring consumer confidence in online shopping.

Dr. Eke noted that delivery delays have historically discouraged Nigerians from relying on e-commerce for urgent purchases, a gap bitMARTe intends to close.

The platform also places strong emphasis on promoting Made-in-Nigeria products, offering buyers access to a wide range of locally produced goods without the restrictions commonly seen on other platforms.

This, according to the founders, will enhance affordability while supporting local manufacturers and merchants

To attract early adopters, bitMARTe has rolled out multiple promotional incentives. The first 5,000 users to register on the platform will receive a ₦1,000 gift card, while users who successfully refer others who make purchases will earn ₦1,000 per referral, with no cap on earnings.

First-time buyers will also enjoy additional rewards, creating multiple earning opportunities for active users.

Payment Safety

Addressing concerns around payment safety, Dr. Eke explained that bitMARTe operates a secure escrow-style payment system, ensuring that funds are only released to merchants after buyers confirm receipt and satisfaction using a unique verification code.

This mechanism, he said, provides strong protection against fraud and misrepresentation.

In addition, bitMARTe has established a robust quality assurance framework to ensure product accuracy and integrity. Items that fail to meet stated standards will be removed from the platform, while goods damaged in transit will be replaced at no cost to the buyer.

The company also pledged to investigate and address the root causes of such incidents to maintain high service standards.

bitMARTe’s customer service architecture

Dr. Eke emphasized that bitMARTe’s customer service architecture is deliberately buyer-centric, with centralized handling of interactions to ensure consistency, professionalism and fairness across the platform.

Beyond buyers, bitMARTe is also positioning itself as a growth partner for merchants.

In response to a question on its merchant financing model, Dr Eke disclosed that the platform plans to offer loans to active merchants after six months of operation, based on transaction history, cash flow and conduct on the platform.

He noted that access to affordable credit remains a major obstacle for Nigerian businesses, adding that bitMARTe’s financing model is designed to provide practical and sustainable loan terms, in contrast to the high interest rates typically charged by commercial banks.

Present at the launch

Also present at the launch were Mrs Tolu Ogungbade, Business Manager and Chief Operating Officer of bitMARTe, and Mrs Amaka Onaibre, Legal Adviser, who both reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transparency, compliance and long-term value creation for users and partners.

With its official launch, bitMARTe is now live and open to users across Nigeria, positioning itself as a technology-enabled commerce platform focused on speed, trust, local content and economic empowerment.