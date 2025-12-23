The Nigerian Navy on Monday night rescued 20 crew members after their vessel caught fire along the Calabar Channel while en route from Gabon to Calabar.

The Base Operations Officer, Lt.-Cdr. Kelechi Ahunanya, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Calabar.

The affected vessel, a Motor Vessel (MV) Chimba Express, was conveying scrap materials and other logistics when the incident occurred.

What the Nigerian Navy is saying

Ahunanya said the vessel had 21 persons on board, comprising 14 Nigerians and seven Cameroonians, noting that one crew member remained missing as at the time of this report.

He explained that the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) OSE, while on routine patrol, responded to a distress call received at about 1300 hours.

“On arrival, thick smoke was observed emanating from the vessel, prompting immediate rescue operations,” he said.

Crew members rescued, one still missing

According to the officer, crew members who had abandoned the vessel, as well as those stranded on deck, were rescued using life buoys.

“Twenty crew members were successfully rescued and administered first aid,” Ahunanya said.

He added that the Chief Engineer, who reportedly jumped overboard for fear of a possible explosion, was still missing, while search and rescue operations were ongoing.

Firefighting efforts and multi-agency support

Ahunanya noted that the rescue operation was supported by personnel from the Forward Operating Base (FOB) Ibaka, Naval Security Station 030 Houseboat, and local fishermen.

“NNS OSE also deployed portable pumps to combat the fire, which affected the midship and aft sections of the vessel,” he added.

The Base Operations Officer reaffirmed the Nigerian Navy’s commitment to the safety of seafarers and maritime assets, in line with the mission of the Chief of the Naval Staff.

What you should know

Earlier in December, the Nigerian Navy inducted 1,962 newly trained ratings to strengthen ongoing joint military operations nationwide.

The recruits were formally passed out by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, during the Batch 37 Passing Out Parade at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers State.

Abbas said the ratings would be assigned to warships and operational units to combat oil theft, enhance maritime security, and support ground forces in counter-insurgency and other security missions.

The Chief of Naval Staff highlighted that NNBTS has consistently fulfilled its mandate of transforming civilians into skilled and competent naval ratings.