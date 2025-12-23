The Lagos State Government has ordered communities operating gated streets to ensure that such gates are opened daily from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. during the festive period to ease traffic flow across the State.

This directive is contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Tuesday, December 23, 2025.

Osiyemi noted that the government has also called on owners of gates and structures erected on public roads without prior approval from the Ministry of Transportation to remove them within seven (7) days of this notice.

Free flow of traffic, a priority

According to the Ministry of Transportation, this directive is in line with established State guidelines and aligns with the THEMES+ Agenda of the current administration, which prioritises the free flow of traffic, safety of lives and property, and the enhancement of ease of doing business in Lagos State.

The commissioner said, ‘’While acknowledging the security benefits of gated streets, the Ministry emphasised the need to maintain unobstructed vehicular movement, particularly on alternative routes currently experiencing increased traffic volumes due to heightened travel, commercial activities, tourism, and entertainment activities associated with the festive period.

‘’The Ministry further assured the public that enforcement measures will be implemented to ensure unrestricted access in and out of all gated streets, with the aim of preventing traffic congestion and safeguarding lives and property.’’

Osiyemi said the Lagos State Government remains committed to making tourism, commerce, and travel a pleasant and worthwhile experience for residents and visitors during the festive period and beyond.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has always frowned at the indiscriminate locking of estate and street gates, clearly stating that gates on public roads must remain open for public use during the day to ensure easy access for emergencies, security, and free flow of traffic.

In a similar circumstance, the Lagos State Government had in December last year warned landlords and community development association leaders, requesting that they promptly abide by the government’s directive that all interlink roads must be accessible within the state during the Christmas and New Year season.

The government said its will to create a safe and secure environment is seriously threatened by those who act against the street-gate laws.

It stated that the street gates policies were designed to make it simple for residents and other road users in the State to access them, adding that the state government finds it completely unacceptable when drivers and pedestrians are prevented from using the various community gates before the designated time.

The state government also stressed that illegally closing these gates also supports the actions of criminals who take pleasure in depriving residents of their possessions, making it more challenging for law enforcement to rescue victims or catch offenders.