Tribitat Real Estate won the Emerging Real Estate Brand of the Year award at the Africa Housing Awards 2025, presented by the Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, in recognition of its innovation and impact in the sector.

The award reflects Tribitat’s growth trajectory, having delivered over 100 premium housing units across nine landmark projects, including Ambiance Residences and Micasa Lagos, while maintaining transparency and excellence in real estate development.

Tribitat plans to leverage this recognition to accelerate investment in technology-driven construction, expand its portfolio of luxury projects, and pursue strategic partnerships to position itself as a pan-African leader in sustainable real estate.

Tribitat Real Estate was presented with the prestigious Emerging Real Estate Brand of the Year award at the Africa Housing Awards 2025.

The ceremony, held on December 12th in Abuja, recognises the most innovative and impactful contributors to the continent’s real estate sector.

The award was formally presented by the Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, to Hon. Gbenga Adeleke, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tribitat Real Estate.

The moment was witnessed by an assembly of industry leaders, including the company’s Board Chairman, Barrister Festus Adebayo, Ambassador Elijah Eyeagba, Dr. Tony Kolawole of Vista Holdings, and Dr. Emmanuel Abikoye of the Billionaires Realtors Group.

A Recognition Built on Tangible Achievement

This accolade follows a period of significant and verifiable growth for Tribitat. Over eight years, the company has delivered over 100 premium housing units across nine landmark projects.

This commitment to excellence and structured transparency is embodied in its developments, from the sophisticated Ambiance Residences to its latest venture, Micasa Lagos—an estate designed not just as land, but as a foundational legacy of luxury.

A Visionary Path Forward, Fueled by Gratitude

Accepting the award, Hon. Gbenga Adeleke connected the honour to the company’s core mission and future.

“We receive this recognition with profound gratitude for the trust of our clients and the dedication of our team,” he stated. “It validates our journey of making premium real estate accessible and transparent. This award is a catalyst that strengthens our resolve to extend our model of integrity and lasting value, building sustainable communities across Africa.”

Leveraging Success for Future Growth

Securing this title marks a strategic new chapter for Tribitat Real Estate. The company plans to leverage this industry endorsement to accelerate investment in innovative construction and client service technologies, expand its portfolio of legacy-defining projects, and explore new partnerships to bring its trusted development model to a wider audience, solidifying its transition from an award-winning Nigerian brand to a pan-African leader.

About the Africa Housing Awards

The Africa Housing Awards is the continent’s premier platform honouring excellence, pioneering leadership, and transformative innovation within the housing and real estate sector.

Connect with Tribitat Real Estate

For more information on our award-winning projects and services:

Official Website: https://tribitatrealestate.com/

Instagram: @tribitatrealestate

LinkedIn: Tribitat Real Estate

We’re Here To Serve You

Office Address: 10, Basorun Okunsanya, Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos.

Hotline: +2348109935483, +2347057790331